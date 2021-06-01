Ligonier Valley track and field standout Miles Higgins finished among the best in the state during the PIAA Class 2A State Track and Field Championships Friday at Shippensburg University.
Higgins led a group of eight area athletes from Ligonier Valley, Derry Area and Greater Latrobe with a top-five effort in the javelin during the PIAA Class 2A and 3A State Track and Field Championships. Higgins finished fourth overall in the state with a new personal best of 183-6.
“I’m really happy with how states went,” Higgins said. “I’ve been working really hard with my coaches and Tom Turnbull and to pass that 180 mark, and to have two throws over that at the biggest meet of the year is really exciting.”
Ligonier Valley teammate Tatum Hoffman finished top 10 in the state in the Class 2A triple jump, while she secured top-15 efforts in the high jump and long jump. Derry Area’s Tara Perry finished among the top 10 in the state in the Class 2A high jump, and she earned a top-20 effort in the 100 hurdles, while teammate Connor Quinlisk did the same in the long jump. Derry Area’s girls’ 400 relay team of Sydney Williams, Leah Perry, Tara Perry and Serena Slusarcyk also picked up a top-20 effort in the event.
In Class 3A, Greater Latrobe’s Ryan Sickenberger placed among the top 20 in the 100 and the top 25 in the long jump during Saturday’s event.
Higgins had a little help from an unlikely source to accomplish his feat.
When Higgins arrived at Seth Grove Stadium in Shippensburg, two of his three javelins didn’t level, or pass pre-race inspection, including the one he practiced with and regularly used. Hunter Bakewell, who finished ninth in the state, competes at Yough, but his father Don Bakewell teaches at the Ligonier Valley Middle School and was a two-time state champion in the javelin at Brownsville Area.
Hunter Bakewell allowed Higgins to use his javelin at the state meet.
“I’m still a little confused on how that all played out,” Higgins said. “Going into the biggest meet of the year, that’s the last thing you want to happen. This meet was the first time I’ve ever seen that test done on a javelin. But after mine didn’t pass, Hunter Bakewell really had my back and let me use his.
“Throwing with a different javelin felt a little weird, but after warm-ups, I was able to get comfortable enough with it, and threw two (personal bests), so in the end, it all worked out, but it was, for sure a crazy experience.”
Higgins, a junior, was the highest underclassman on the podium, as Bedford Area senior Elijah Cook captured the state title with a 192-5. Thomas Dickinson of Scranton Prep placed second (190-1), while Harrisburg Christian’s Matt Puleo took third with a 184-6, less than a foot better than Higgins.
Higgins was in second place until late in the event.
“To get a (personal best) with a different javelin proves that it’s not about the implement,” Ligonier Valley assistant Trish Majhan said. “To get his (personal best) with a different javelin proves that it’s not about the implement, it’s about you and what you can do with it, and how you can overcome something like that.”
Higgins captured the WPIAL Class 2A Championship in the javelin with a 169-10, beating out Bakewell by about 3 feet. Higgins gave Ligonier Valley a WPIAL championship during the school’s first season back in District 7, as the Rams competed in District 6 for the past five decades.
Higgins captured the district title with a throw that was shorter than his seed throw. The junior standout also claimed the javelin during the annual Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) Track and Field Championships with a throw of 180-4.
He beat that mark on Friday, and earned a top-five showing in the state for his efforts.
“I’m a little disappointed about how I finished, considering how close the top three were,” Higgins said. “But I learned a lot at the meet and it’s hard to be mad when you throw two (personal bests). I’m excited to see what next year brings.”
Majhan said that Hoffman is the only female in school history to reach the state meet in three jump events.
Hoffman placed 10th in the triple jump with a new personal best of 35-0. She also took 11th in the high jump with a 4-10 and 15th in the long jump with a 16-1 1/2.
“I never thought I would be part of the top athletes in the state for one event let alone three,” Hoffman said. “I feel shocked, but also honored in a way to be able to say that I made it to states in all three jumps.”
Hoffman, who is headed to California University of Pennsylvania, finished second to Tara Perry in the high jump at the WPIAL Class 2A championships at 5-2, but she captured third in the long jump (16-1 1/4) and placed fifth in the triple jump with a 34-6 1/2.
“I am disappointed with my performance in the high jump, only clearing 4-10,” Hoffman said. “However, I did get a (personal best) in the triple jump, so I’m happy about that.”
Tara Perry, a Wheeling University recruit, finished ninth in the state in the high jump with a 5-0. She also took 18th in the state in the 100 hurdles at :17.28.
“Her time wasn’t as good as what she wanted, but we’ve been telling her that she was there for high jump,” Derry Area coach Mark Curcio said. “Her ticket was for high jump, and it was more of an honor to do hurdles. She kind of had a love-hate relationship with hurdles, but she kept placing in different events and knocking off time, and eventually she realized that she was pretty good, so she stayed with it.”
Perry reached the state meet for the second time in her career after also qualifying in the high jump as a sophomore. She finished 12th in the state in 2019.
Perry edged out Hoffman to win the WPIAL Class 2A championship in the high jump last month with a 5-2. Both scored a 5-2 at the district championship meet, but Perry hit her mark earlier than Hoffman to claim the WPIAL Class 2A title.
Perry closed her career at Derry Area as a three-time high-point winner, an undefeated mark in section play at the high jump and a WPIAL champion.
“Tara had a phenomenal high school career and she was in very good spirits,” Curcio said. “If you look at the body of work, you want to end on a good note, but you can’t ignore her resume.”
The 400 relay team, which included Perry, Leah Perry, Williams and Slusarcyk, placed 18th in the state with a :51.91.
“The girls really bonded this weekend, and they understood the magnitude of what states is, and that not everyone makes it, especially on a relay,” Curcio said. “Leah Perry pulled everyone aside before the race and said that it was the last time the four of them will ever race together. The maturity of her to say that and recognize the moment spoke volumes of her character.”
The Perry sisters and Slusarcyk are all seniors on the relay team, while Williams is a junior.
The group placed fourth during the WPIAL Class 2A championship with a state-qualifying time of :51.88. Curcio said that time of :51.88 was the third-best relay time in Derry Area school history.
“When you make it to states, you’re officially one of the top 25 400 relay teams in the entire state,” Curcio said. “I’m very happy for the four of them to be able to experience what states is all about. You want to end on a positive note. There’s a lot that has to go right. All it takes is one thing to go wrong and your day ends before it starts. Everyone did their job (on Friday).”
Quinlisk took 18th in the state in the long jump with a 20-4.
“We knew going in you had to hit 21 if you wanted to have a chance,” Curcio said. “He was the first to 20, and we were waiting to see if 20 got him into the finals.”
Quinlisk placed fourth in the long jump at the WPIAL Class 2A championships with a 20-7 1/4 to qualify for the state meet. He qualified for the state meet as a freshman, but he was an alternate on the 1600 relay team that season.
“He had a great week of training,” Curcio said. “He showed up ready to work and he was in really good spirits. He represented himself and his school very well.”
Sickenberger finished 16th in the state in Class 3A with a :11.26 in the 100. Minutes earlier, Sickenberger placed 25th in the state in the long jump with an 18-8 1/2.
“I was worried about his mindset since he didn’t have the best day at long jump and the events were right after one another,” Greater Latrobe coach Andy Wnek said. “They finished long jump and started to call for the 100. He ran a good race.”
Sickenberger, who will play basketball at Allegheny College, placed fourth in the long jump at the WPIAL Class 3A championship with a 20-10 3/4 to qualify for the state meet. He advanced to the state meet in his first season of competing in the long jump.
Sickenberger didn’t automatically qualify in the Class 3A 100, placing fifth with an :11.27. But he later learned that he was headed to Shippensburg in the 100, along with the long jump.
Sickenberger, who won the 100 and long jump at the WCCA meet, was the combined track and field highest-point award-winner at the same event in the beginning of May.
“It was a good experience for him and I’m glad he got to go to states,” Wnek said. “He may have been disappointed with the long jump, but I think he was pretty satisfied with how the day went in the 100.”
