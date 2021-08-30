Ligonier Valley standout pitcher Maddie Griffin has made her college decision.
Griffin gave a verbal commitment over the weekend to further her college career at Youngstown State.
“So excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Youngstown State University!” Griffin wrote on Twitter. “Go Penguins!”
Griffin fueled the Ligonier Valley girls’ softball team’s run to the state championship game. She also earned a first-team selection on the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association All-State Team in Class 2A.
The Lady Rams competed in a state title game for the first time in program history, but they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Line Mountain in a nine-inning marathon at Penn State University’s Beard Field. Griffin had 17 strikeouts and zero walks in that game. The Lady Rams – they finished third in Class 2A during their first season back in the WPIAL – are the only girls’ team in school history to advance to a state title game.
Griffin finished the season 19-3, and she allowed 12 runs – eight earned – on 28 hits. Griffin, who boasted 16 shutouts, 11 no-hitters and four perfect games, walked 39, hit 12 and struck out an eye-popping 316 batters in 144 innings pitched all season.
Griffin also led the way offensively with 37 hits and an average close to .500 with six doubles, two triples, 12 RBI and 13 runs scored.
Griffin also plays travel softball with the Ohio-based Outlaws Premier Griffin 18U. The Outlaws finished the season second out of 89 teams with a 10-2 record in Myrtle Beach, as the Triple Crown East Coast National Runners-up.
Youngstown State is a Division I program located in Youngstown, Ohio, currently playing in the Horizon League Conference.
The Penguins ended the season with a 36-15 overall record and tied the school mark for most wins in a season, initially set in 2003.
The season came to a close following a pair of losses against University of Illinois at Chicago and Oakland in the Horizon League Softball Championship.
Youngstown State won its first regular-season championship in program history, going 28-8, and earning the No. 1 seed in the Horizon League Softball Championship for the first time.
