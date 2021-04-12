Ligonier Valley standout pitcher Maddie Griffin allowed a hit for the first time in three games on Friday.
Then, the Lady Rams’ ace went back to work and once again dominated the competition the following day.
Griffin tossed a pair of home shutouts in consecutive days, but she threw another no-hitter on Saturday, as Ligonier Valley defeated Seton LaSalle, 4-0, in a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 game played Friday and, 3-0, versus Belle Vernon Area on Saturday in an exhibition game.
Griffin has tossed three no-hitters and four shutouts in four games, helping Ligonier Valley race out to a 4-0 start, and a 2-0 section mark, since the district rejoined the WPIAL following a 50-year hiatus. Ligonier Valley has outscored the opposition 28-0 and outhit opponents 33-4 in four games.
Griffin has been the catalyst in the circle. She has allowed zero runs and just four hits in 24 innings pitched this season. Griffin has struck out 51 batters in four games, walked nine and hit one.
She sparkled again on Friday in section play against Seton LaSalle and again the following day against Belle Vernon Area, which has captured three WPIAL championships in the last five seasons played, the most recent coming in 2018.
Griffin went the distance against Seton LaSalle, while finishing with 14 strikeouts and two walks. She allowed her first four hits of the season against the Lady Rebels, including three against Seton LaSalle pitcher Casey Barton.
Griffin was just as sharp the following day against Belle Vernon Area. She tossed another complete game in a no-hit effort, as Griffin struck out 16, walked four and hit a batter.
The Ligonier Valley offense offered plenty of support against Seton LaSalle and Belle Vernon Area.
The Lady Rams scored a run in the bottom of the first and Griffin made the one-run lead stay until adding insurance in the home half of the fifth and two more in the sixth to set the final. The following day, Ligonier Valley scored twice in the bottom of the first and capped the scoring with a run in the fifth.
Griffin was just as impressive offensively, backing herself in those contests.
She had two hits against Seton LaSalle and scored two runs, and added two more hits versus Belle Vernon Area, another run and a RBI. Griffin singled twice and scored two runs offensively last week against Punxsutawney and she singled and scored three runs during a season-opening rout of Brentwood.
Haley Boyd also led the Ligonier Valley offense against Seton LaSalle with three hits, a run and a RBI, while Kailey Johnston contributed two hits and a pair of RBI. Boyd also had a hit, a run and a RBI the following day against Belle Vernon Area. Bella Schueltz also singled and scored in that game.
Ligonier Valley is back in action against Martinsburg Central, 4:30 p.m. today in a home exhibition contest. The Lady Rams return to section play on Wednesday at Steel Valley.
———
Belle Vernon 000 000 0 — 0 0 1Lig. Valley 200 010 x — 3 6 0 Strikeouts by: Griffin-16 (LV); Ross-6 (BVA) Base on balls by: Griffin-4 (LV); Ross-0 (BVA) Winning pitcher: Maddie Griffin Losing pitcher: Talia Ross
Seton LaSalle 000 000 0 — 0 4 1Lig. Valley 100 012 x — 4 9 0 Strikeouts by: Griffin-14 (LV); Barton-11 (SL) Base on balls by: Griffin-2 (LV); Barton-1 (SL) Winning pitcher: Maddie Griffin Losing pitcher: Casey Barton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.