The revenge tour continues for Ligonier Valley standout pitcher Maddie Griffin.
The junior right-hander rebounded from her first loss with a perfect game on Monday, and two nights later, Griffin no-hit host Seton LaSalle for a 7-0 victory during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 game played Wednesday.
Seton LaSalle is one of three teams with a hit off Griffin this season. The only time Griffin has allowed runs this season came in last Friday’s home exhibition loss against Mount Pleasant Area and a five-run home win against Serra Catholic. She’s given up hits in just three of 10 games played, contests against the Lady Vikings and Serra Catholic, in addition to a win earlier this season against Seton LaSalle.
The Lady Rebels couldn’t manage a hit off Griffin on Wednesday.
Griffin tossed a no-hitter against Seton LaSalle for the win. She struck out 17 Lady Rebels and walked one, facing just one batter above the minimum for a second consecutive perfect game. Griffin needed 101 pitches to throw her no-hitter, 68, of which went for strikes.
Griffin has thrown seven no-hitters, eight shutouts and one seven-inning perfect game in 10 games played this season. She has allowed just five runs — four earned — on 10 hits with 15 walks, and seven hit-batsmen this year. Griffin has 148 strikeouts in 64 innings pitched this season, an average of almost 15 per game.
The Lady Rams have outscored the opposition 64-5 in 10 games. They stayed perfect at 9-0 in the section and 11-1 overall following the win against Seton LaSalle. The Lady Rams are scheduled to host Martinsburg Central, 4:30 p.m. Thursday and North Star on Friday in a pair of exhibitions. Ligonier Valley has section games scheduled against Steel Valley, Serra Catholic and Apollo-Ridge next week.
Ligonier Valley scored five runs in the top of the third before adding single runs in the fourth and sixth innings to set the final. Haley Boyd paced the Lady Rams at the plate with two hits, including a double and a run. Griffin helped herself with a triple and a run scored, while Bella Vargulish also doubled and crossed. Eden Krouse had a hit and two runs, while Kailey Johnston also singled and scored for the Lady Rams, who produced seven runs on eight hits.
Casey Barton was the lone baserunner of the game for Seton LaSalle, reaching on a walk. She also suffered the pitching defeat, despite striking out 15 batters and walking three. Barton gave up seven runs, two earned, on eight hits in a complete game, as Seton LaSalle committed three errors.
———
Lig. Valley Seton LaSalle ab r h ab r h
Griffin 4 1 1 Xenakis 3 0 0 Boyd 4 1 2 Cermnara 3 0 0 Johnston 3 1 1 Barton 2 0 0 Vargulish 4 1 1 Brdy-Bis 3 0 0 Piper 4 1 0 Ianachne 2 0 0 Domurot 2 0 0 Warner 2 0 0 Wallace 3 0 1 Gorsack 2 0 0 Dowden 0 0 0 Drewery 2 0 0 Schueltz 3 0 1 Donolley 2 0 0 LaVale 0 0 0 Krouse 2 2 1 Barr 1 0 0
Totals 30 7 8 Totals 21 0 0Lig. Valley 005 101 0 — 7 8 0Set LaSalle 000 000 0 — 0 0 3 Doubles: Boyd, Vargulish (LV) Triples: Griffin (LV) Strikeouts by: Griffin-17 (LV); Barton-15 (SL) Base on balls by: Griffin-1 (LV); Barton-3 (SL) Winning pitcher: Maddie Griffin Losing pitcher: Casey Barton
