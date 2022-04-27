A day removed from pitching a perfect game, Maddie Griffin threw a complete game shutout Tuesday helping Ligonier Valley to a 9-0 Class 2A, Section 2 win over Brentwood.
Griffin struck out 17, allowed just one hit and walked none en route to the win. She had a pitch count of 97 and hit the strike zone at 74%.
The Rams’ offense was bolstered by Ruby Wallace and Peyton LaVale who hit home runs. Wallace smacked two long balls, her first was in the second inning where it scored two runs to put the Rams up 2-0 early on. Wallace’s second homer was a solo shot and came in the sixth inning. LaVale’s home run was a solo shot in the seventh inning.
Also, offensively for the Rams, Griffin and Cheyenne Piper each contributed a double.
Ligonier Valley is now 8-2 overall and 7-0 in section. The Rams will next travel to Steel Valley on April 28 for another section contest.
