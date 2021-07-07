Maddie Griffin and the Ligonier Valley softball team made history as the Lady Rams became the district’s first girls team to play in a state championship game.
Griffin recorded 316 strikeouts along the way and earned a first-team selection on the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association All-State Team in Class 2A.
Ligonier Valley fell, 1-0, against Line Mountain in the PIAA Class 2A Championship game last month. Griffin had 17 strikeouts and zero walks in that game. The junior ace allowed just eight earned runs in 144 innings pitched all season.
With a 19-3 record, Griffin surrendered just 28 hits, while recording 16 shutouts, 11 no-hitters and four perfect games. She issued 39 walks and hit 12 batters.
Greater Latrobe’s junior catcher Jenna Tallman was a second-team selection in Class 5A. Jenna Tallman led the Lady Wildcats in home runs with four.
Mount Pleasant Area, the PIAA Class 3A champions, had three players selected to the first team: Pitcher Mary Smithnosky, infielder Haylie Brunson and outfielder Katie Hutter.
