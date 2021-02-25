Despite sophomore Haley Boyd’s six three-pointers, Ligonier Valley suffered a 58-31 loss against Belle Vernon Area in a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 girls basketball played Wednesday at Belle-Vernon.
Boyd led the Lady Rams with 18 points, but LV fell to 0-11 in section play and 0-13 overall.
Belle-Vernon Area (6-4, 9-7) led by 13 after the first quarter, 18-5. The Lady Leopards put up 26 points in the second to Ligonier Valley’s eight for a 44-13 halftime lead.
Ligonier Valley outscored BVA, 12-8, in the third, as the Lady Leopards led 52-19 heading into the final quarter. Each team scored six fourth-quarter points, and BVA sealed a 27-point win.
Belle-Vernon Area’s Taylor Rodriguez led all scorers with 19 points. Vira Kreis had 14, and Grace Henderson chipped in 10.
The Lady Rams’ first season back in the WPIAL after spending decades in District 6 will draw to a close in a section matchup at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m. tonight. Elizabeth Forward (4-4, 6-5) scored a 58-24 win against LV on Feb. 8.
Ligonier Valley played in the WPIAL from 1927 to 1969 before spending 50 years as a member of the PIAA District 6 — the last 20 of those as a member of the Heritage Conference.
———
LIGONIER VALLEY (31)
Woods 1-0-2; Crissman 2-0-4; Boyd 6-0-18; Painter 1-2-4; Griffin 1-0-3. Totals, 11-2(4)—31
BELLE VERNON AREA (58)
Kreis 5-2-14; Bitoni 1-0-3; Colditz 2-0-4; Callaway 2-0-4; Henderson 4-2-10; Rodriguez 7-3-19; Kerns 1-2-4. Totals, 22-9(12)—58
Score by Quarters
Lig. Valley 5 8 12 6 — 31 Belle Vernon 18 26 8 6 — 58
Three-point field goals: Boyd-6, Griffin; Kreis-2, Rodriquez-2, Bitoni
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.