Ligonier Valley High School hosted an in-school parade Thursday for its athletes who will be traveling to Shippensburg to compete in the PIAA Track and Field Championship, which is slated for May 28.
Miles Higgins, James Pleskovitch and Chris Saversky qualified for the PIAA Championship in the javelin and pole vault.
This is Higgins’ second consecutive trip to states, while this will mark the debut for Pleskovich and Saversky.
The senior Higgins took home gold in the javelin with a throw of 182-6 at the WPIAL District 7 Championships at Slippery Rock University on May 18, while junior James Pleskovich finished fifth with a throw of 151-2, which qualifed both for the PIAA Championship.
Senior Saversky cleared 12-0 in the pole vault at the WPIAL Championships at Slippery Rock to qualify for states.
The LV cheerleaders and band gave the Ram athletes a festive sendoff as they marched throughout the hallowed halls of the high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.