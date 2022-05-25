Ligonier Valley High School Athletic Director Joe Skura was able to honor the Class Of 2022’s top scholar-athletes with a dinner on May 24, thanks to the cooperation and generosity of Lacey Gearhart and the staff of the Olive Garden, Greensburg.
The dinner included the top 25 athletes in the senior class by grade point average, and allowed Skura the opportunity to provide them with a scholar athlete pin, certificate, and remarks about their impact on Ligonier Valley.
“It has been a pleasure for me to serve as your athletic director this year, and I am so impressed at your accomplishments. You didn’t just get the job done in your athletic endeavors, but you excelled academically, and we are extremely proud of you for that. The lessons you learned and the adversity you faced through being a scholar-athlete will carry with you and help you in the next step of your journey. Please keep me posted on all that you do and remember Ligonier Valley High School!”
Student-Athlete Council President James Brown also spoke to the group on what it means to be a scholar-athlete and thanked Skura for his contributions to publicizing and supporting the student-athletes and programs. Brown and secretary George Golden received a plaque for their work this year on the Athlete Council. The athletes discussed the unsung heroes at Ligonier Valley as they prepare to graduate. Many mentioned the coaches, teachers, and secretaries and facilities staff, and credited the individuals for having an impact.
“Ligonier Valley athletics taught me that good things don’t come easy,” said MJ Knupp.
Grant Dowden added: “And, to work hard no matter what.”
The group selected the Lady Ram and Ram Pride awards from amongst them. Taking nominations, the seniors selected Parkes Morford as the male recipient and Maddie Griffin as the female recipient.
“You are an elite group of students who deserve to be honored for working hard and making sacrifices to be successful in school and sports,” Skura noted. “Thank you for all you have provided to our school, community, and to me as your AD.”
