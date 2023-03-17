The Ligonier Valley YMCA swim team had a good showing at the Pennsylvania YMCA District Championships last week. The team had seven athletes qualify for states — Jace Pedicone, Mikayla Smitley, Cody Fusco, Marlaina McCaffrey, Abigail McCann, Brayden Horner and Sophia Pelesky. The 2023 PA YMCA State Championships will be March 24-26 in Morgantown, W.Va.
