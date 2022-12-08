Being the guy who replaces a long-term coach is often a difficult task.
It’s especially difficult when you start as the only coach on the roster. Such is the case for new Ligonier Valley wrestling coach Christian Fawcett who grew up in Clarion, Pa., and walked on to wrestle for two years at Clarion University.
He replaces longtime coach Tom Brown, who Fawcett said he developed a relationship with before Brown retired after his son graduated last year.
“Unfortunately, I’m the only coach. Ligonier had posted for four paid positions (head varsity, assistant varsity, middle, and assistant middle) and we had no one besides me, and finally, at the last minute we had another guy come in and get hired as the junior high coach and middle school coach, so it’s tough.”
The new wrestling coach has his hands full with a mixed room of newcomers and some veterans.
“I met these wrestlers for the first time two weeks ago. I filled in the room with five brand new guys that I’m trying to teach the basic sport of wrestling. Meanwhile, I have eight veterans that are hungry for more. It’s tough to try to do that as one coach.”
“So, my goal, my personal goal this year is to just spend as much time wrestling with these guys as I can on the mat. I’m 43 years old but I can still get on the mat, as of right now, and wrestle with these guys. Being on the mat with them and feeling what their strengths are, what their weaknesses are, and really trying to individually coach,” he said.
Fawcett looks forward to much-needed help that’s on the way.
“I have a couple of volunteers that have gone through all their paperwork and have to be approved by the school board meeting in December. Once they’re approved I’ll have three guys actually in the room with me, which will really help out immensely to kind of break apart and work with guys individually.”
Fawcett describes the Ram wrestling team as “very young” with five first-time wrestlers.
“I have five guys on my team that have never wrestled before that have literally come out for the first time. Then I have six freshmen on my team as well that have decided to come out. The rule is they have to make their final decision by the first day of competition. So, we’re working through some dissension weights and seeing where guys end up. There may be one or two guys that if they can’t get down to their weight by our first match I’ll probably have them go down and wrestle junior high if they don’t make the weight I want them to, they’re going to be second or third string and probably never wrestle on the varsity team but would do very well on the junior high team. Will wait to see. I told them probably by Monday, Dec. 5, we’ll make our decision on what we’re going to do,” said the Ram coach.
Fawcett described the difficulty in filling a 13 wrestler starting lineup.
“We don’t have a 106 pounder, so we’ll have to forfeit 106. We’ll do some flip-flopping. There are probably three sets of double-weights that I’ll weigh double-kids in at. Then we can bump up if we need to. So, right now, I don’t have a 106, I don’t have a 145, and I don’t have a 152. I’ll probably weigh Haden and Rolland in at 127. Rollands (Steffens) is a first-year kid. His dad wrestled in college, so he’s scrappy, he’s learning quickly. But, if I weigh both of them in then I can bump my son up the next, the next, the next and cover up to 145,” he said.
Fawcett believes the Rams will at least finish 500 or better and expects a few of the wrestlers to really excel.
“This is a varsity team. I got three seniors and a couple of juniors, so I do have some older kids on the team. I said my goal was to come in and see how I can fine-tune the wrestler you have developed to be over the last 10-12 years,” said Fawcett.
“I probably have one or two kids on my team that can make it to regionals. Jesse Turner is going to be a really tough kid this year. He’s going to be 172 but his dissension plan won’t let him get there until Dec. 18. So he’ll be a 189-pounder for the first three weeks,” he said.
“Bruce Krieger is going to be my 139-pounder, he’ll have a good season this year. Aiden Mulheren is my 133-pounder, he’ll have a good season this year. My son, Haden Fawcett, started wrestling when he was 9, wrestled for four years and then when COVID came we took a couple of years off, so he’s just back on the mats but I’d look for him to have a pretty good year this year,” said Fawcett.
Fawcett said he has an interesting new heavyweight “he’s 6 foot, 5 inches and weighs 292. He’s got to actually cut a little bit of weight to get down to 285,” he said.
“Dominic McCaffrey is my heavyweight, he’s huge. Dominic was a swimmer. I thought he was joking when he first said it because he’s a giant. He said ‘I just got bored with swimming and I wanted to do something else,’ so I said ‘great. Welcome to the mat.’”
“His presence alone will intimidate people.”
“I don’t know if he’ll be a starter but hopefully we can get some of these guys some exhibition matches at our dual meets afterward,” he said.
McCaffrey will have heavyweight competition in Logan Mulheren who was “also an outstanding football player, a great athlete,” said Fawcett.
