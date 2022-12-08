Being the guy who replaces a long-term coach is often a difficult task.

It’s especially difficult when you start as the only coach on the roster. Such is the case for new Ligonier Valley wrestling coach Christian Fawcett who grew up in Clarion, Pa., and walked on to wrestle for two years at Clarion University.

Paul DiMartini can be reached at lb.pauldimartini@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.