Ligonier Valley wrestling coach Tom Brown had a pretty good idea of what to expect as the Rams transitioned to the WPIAL last season, having seen several teams and wrestlers from the district previously.
What he could not foresee, however, was that the Rams would be forced to miss valuable practice time on the mat because of coronavirus (COVID-19) issues. As a result, Ligonier Valley posted a record of 1-4 in Class 2A Section 3B.
“We were definitely behind the eight ball from the onset,” said Brown, who noted that his team’s first practice was on January 11th. “Overall, I think we competed. We did what we could with the time that we had to prepare.”
While COVID continues to wreak havoc with the Rams, as Brown and multiple wrestlers have been sick over the past few weeks, the team appears better equipped to battle in the 2021-2022 season.
Ligonier Valley graduated just two grapplers from last year’s squad, both of whom were in their first year on the varsity team. Both sporadic starters, John Manges had not wrestled in several years, while Ryan Jones was in his first-ever season on the mat.
Those aren’t the only losses for the Rams, though, as several others with eligibility remaining elected not to participate this season. As a result, the LV roster currently includes 15 wrestlers, which is a similar number to last season.
“We did lose a handful of our guys that aren’t returning this year, a lot of those being seniors,” Brown explained. “It always amazes me that you’ll have a kid that puts forth six, seven years of his life into a sport, and his senior year, decide they don’t want to do it.”
Several of the returning seniors should be significant contributors, however. Ryan Harbert, who will likely wrestle at 145 pounds, is nearing 100 career wins. Although he suffered a collarbone injury during football season, he’s been cleared for contact and should be a top performer once again. He’s joined by James Brown, the son of the coach, who will wrestle at 126, as well as heavyweight Finnaeus Bradley-Slagle, who returns after a year absence.
A pair of juniors, Josh Harbert and Abe Mundorff, are also expected to anchor the squad. Harbert, the younger brother of Ryan, will likely slot into 132 pounds.
Although there are no sophomores on the roster, a few freshmen could also make an impact, as Chance Mohney and Aidan Mulheren are projected to start at 106 and 120, respectively. Mulheren, in particular, could open some eyes this season as he continues to make strides from the junior-high level.
“I’m really excited about where he’s come from last year to this year. I told him he’s improved 100%,” Brown revealed.
Other wrestlers on the roster include seniors Ty Cornish, Colton Elliot, and Bjorn Sigurdsson, juniors Andrew DeArmitt, Bruce Krieger, Logan Mulheren, and Jesse Turner, and freshman Cody Cornish.
Although the roster is lacking at the 189 and 215-pound slots, the Rams should be solid at more weight classes than a year ago, when their only section victory came against Yough.
In a reduced playoff field in 2020-21, Mount Pleasant Area and Derry Area advanced to the postseason, while Southmoreland and Elizabeth Forward also notched section wins against Ligonier Valley.
“I don’t have an expectation as far as wins and losses,” Brown stated. “I know we’re going to have fun. I know we’re going to be prepared. I know we’re going to put our best foot forward.
“You gotta be ready to go, and you gotta bring your best game every week,” continued Brown, speaking of the adjustment to the WPIAL. “The competition – week in and week out, there wasn’t a soft spot, where perhaps in some of our schedules in the past, there have been.”
The Rams will be tested early, as they begin their ledger with a matchup against reigning section champion Mount Pleasant Area on Dec. 15.
Regardless of how the Rams fare this season, it will be the farewell campaign for Brown, who announced that he will step away. He has served as a coach in the district for 21 years overall, including nearly a decade as the head coach.
“This will be my last year behind the bench. I gotta get on with my life and move on with my family,” he said.
