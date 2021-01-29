Ligonier Valley’s Ryan Harbert and Josh Harbert recorded pins despite a 48-18 setback against host Southmoreland in a WPIAL Class 2A, sub-section 3B meet held Wednesday.
The Rams dropped to 1-2 in section play and overall.
Bruce Krieger picked up a forfeit for Ligonier Valley at 132-pounds.
The Scotties had three pins, two decisions and four forfeit wins.
There was no match at 126-pounds. Krieger’s win by forfeit gave the Rams an early 6-0 lead. After a Southmoreland pin, Ryan Harbert’s pin at 145-pounds helped Ligonier Valley to a 12-6 lead. But the Scotties picked up 36 consecutive points until Josh Harbert’s pin at 113-pounds. Southmoreland had a forfeit win at 120-pounds to set the final.
Ryan Harbert pinned Austin Hunker in one minute. Later in the match, Josh Harbert pinned Makayla Slack in 2:36. Both Harberts are 3-0 this season, with two pins and a win by forfeit each.
The Rams will play two non-conference road matches this weekend: Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m. tonight, and Berlin Brothersvalley, 3 p.m. Saturday.
———
SOUTHMORELAND 48
LIGONIER VALLEY 18
126 — No match
132 — Bruce Krieger (LV) won by forfeit
138 — Andrew Johnson (S) p. John Manges, 4:37
145 — Ryan Harbert (LV) p. Austin Hunker, 1:00
152 — Tristan Ice (S) d. Khorter Drury, 6-2
160 — Bryson Robinson (S) d. Abe Mundorff, 6-0
172 — Brendan Moore (S) p. Jesse Turner, 3:37
189 — Josh Thoma (S) won by forfeit
215 — Anthony Govern (S) won by forfeit
285 — Mason Neiderhiser (S) p. Killian McWhorter, 1:37
106 — Logan Clawiter (S) won by forfeit
113 — Josh Harbert (LV) p. Makayla Slack, 2:36
120 — Kashton Bish (S) won by forfeit
