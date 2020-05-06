Ligonier Valley athletes were well-represented on this past winter’s Heritage Conference All-Conference team.
The Rams had two athletes on the All-Conference boys’ basketball team and one each on the girls’ basketball team, wrestling and cheerleading all-conference squads.
Michael Marinchak and Kyle Silk were the Ligonier Valley representatives on the All-Conference boys’ basketball team, as the Rams had two picks because they captured the District 6 Heritage Conference championship.
Haley Boyd represented Ligonier Valley on the All-Conference girls’ basketball team, Ryan Harbert was the Rams’ pick for wrestling and Hannah Turcheck for cheerleading.
Marinchak, a 6-foot guard, was one of the top boys’ basketball players in the area. He averaged more than 17 points per game and finished his career with 1,718 points as a four-year starter, second only to Marrek Paola.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Silk moved from United into the Ligonier Valley School District prior to the start of the school year. He averaged nearly a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds per game, helping Ligonier Valley to a third consecutive District 6 Heritage Conference title.
Boyd led Ligonier Valley this season with 11.6 points and nearly five rebounds per game. She scored a season-high 28 points against Northern Cambria and ended with 24 points versus Marion Center, draining 11 combined three-pointers during the two games.
Harbert, who competed at 132 pounds, advanced to the PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional Championships at Indiana University of Pennsylvania for Ligonier Valley. He finished fifth at the District 6 Class 2A Championships.
Turcheck was a captain on Ligonier Valley’s cheerleading team this season.
Other area athletes on the All-Conference team included Blairsville athletes Braden Staats (boys basketball), Lexi Risinger (girls basketball), Gabriel Kennedy-Citeroni (wrestling), Lily Ringler (cheerleading), in addition to John Calandrella (boys basketball), Abbigail Dickie (girls basketball) and Alyssa Adams, of Saltsburg.
Ligonier Valley played its final season in the District 6 Heritage Conference. The district officially joined the WPIAL in all athletic programs beginning in the 2020-21 school year.
