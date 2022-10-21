Neighbors in Westmoreland County, Derry Area High School and Ligonier Valley High School are now in the same football conference as both teams are part of the WPIAL. The two schools will face-off next Friday, Oct. 28, at Weller Field in Ligonier.
Both schools’ athletic directors talked about creating a name for the rivalry, and getting the community excited for the neighborhood brawl. Derry Area athletic director Brett Miller suggested coming up with some names and allowing the community to take part in voting for the rivalry’s title.
“Brett and I began talking as soon as the WPIAL released the schedule about getting some hype behind this game,” said Ligonier Valley athletic director Joe Skura. “We are glad we are playing each other because of the geographical distance, they are our neighbors, and it just makes sense. I know a lot of our athletes, and our community members, know people from Derry and vice versa, so it’s a fun competition between the two schools who really are in each other’s backyard. It’s definitely a backyard brawl.”
Skura said members of both schools’ football teams came up with some names for the rivalry for the ballot, which is open until Saturday afternoon and the link is shared on Ligonier Valley’s social media sites. The choices for the game’s name include: Mayhem on the Mountain, Riot on the Ridge, Chestnut Ridge Rivalry, Chestnut Ridge Bowl, Battle for the Ridge, and Brawl on the Ridge.
“We are hoping members of the community who are excited about the match-up will get on and vote in the Google document for which name they want to give the game,” Skura explained. “The athletic directors will meet on the field at the end of the game to present a (rotating, perpetual) trophy to the winning team and the MVP of the game. The team trophy will have the team that wins, the year, and the score and be displayed in the winning school for the year.”
Both athletic directors and football teams are excited to face off next week, and Weller Field is sure to be rocking for the fun event.
