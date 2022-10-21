Neighbors in Westmoreland County, Derry Area High School and Ligonier Valley High School are now in the same football conference as both teams are part of the WPIAL. The two schools will face-off next Friday, Oct. 28, at Weller Field in Ligonier.

Both schools’ athletic directors talked about creating a name for the rivalry, and getting the community excited for the neighborhood brawl. Derry Area athletic director Brett Miller suggested coming up with some names and allowing the community to take part in voting for the rivalry’s title.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.