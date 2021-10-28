The Ligonier Valley girls volleyball team had been playing its best down the stretch of the regular season, and that carried over into a 3-1 win against Chartiers-Houston earlier this week during the play-in round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
The Lady Rams’ surge came to a screeching halt on Wednesday in the first round, however, as they were overmatched by the top seed in the bracket, North Catholic. The host Lady Trojans quickly dispatched the Lady Rams, sweeping the match 25-7, 25-7, and 25-8.
As a result, the season concludes for the No. 17 seed Lady Rams, who finish with a mark of 9-9.
North Catholic, meanwhile, advances to the quarterfinals on Saturday, and will battle No. 8 Frazier, which defeated ninth-seeded South Park on Wednesday.
Ligonier Valley head coach Emily Daugherty could not be reached for comment by phone following the match.
The Lady Trojans nearly went wire-to-wire in the win, as they never trailed, and were tied with Ligonier Valley for just two points.
In the opening set, the Lady Trojans gained a 4-1 edge, and extended that lead to 8-2, prompting a timeout by the Lady Rams. Although Ligonier Valley scored the first point after the pause on a service error by North Catholic, the Lady Trojans continued to control the play, as they scored four straight to pull ahead 12-3. Ligonier Valley was unable to win consecutive points in the entire set, and the Lady Trojans scored four in a row to take the opening stanza in convincing fashion.
The second set was more of the same, as the Lady Trojans scored the first three, and 10 of the first 11 points to establish command. Ligonier Valley also struggled to terminate. Of the Lady Rams’ seven points in the middle set, four were the result of North Catholic service errors.
After the teams split the first two points in the third set, North Catholic notched five in a row, keyed by a pair of aces. Although the Lady Rams tried to stay within striking distance, at 9-3, the Lady Trojans responded with a 9-0 run to realistically end any comeback hopes for the Lady Rams. However, the Lady Rams showed their resolve when facing match point, as they notched back-to-back points, including an ace. The Lady Trojans ended the match with a kill, though, punching their ticket to the next round.
Ligonier Valley senior outside hitter Haley Stormer posted a team-leading three kills, while sophomore middle hitter Alexa Harding contributed two kills.
The match marked the end of the Ligonier Valley volleyball careers for the senior trio of Stormer, outside/middle hitter Taylor Meier, and libero Sarah Sheeder. The trio was part of a group that notched two playoff wins in the first two seasons competing in the WPIAL. In 2020, the Lady Rams also won a preliminary round match versus Southmoreland — their first WPIAL volleyball win in program history — before falling to Ellwood City in the Class 2A first round.
