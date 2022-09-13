Ligonier Valley defeated Meyersdale 25-12, 25-15, 25-18 in a nonconference girls volleyball game Monday.
Abby Tutino led the Lady Rams with 13 service points (and four aces). Saylor Clise had 10 service points (and three aces), along with 10 assists. Lacy Sosko had six kills and Liz Crissman had three blocks for Ligonier Valley.
In JV action, Meyersdale defeated Ligonier Valley 15-25, 25-21, 5-15. Kya Hegan had eight service points (and an ace) for the Rams, while Sydnee Foust had four kills and a block. Also, Natalie Bizup had six assists to help Ligonier Valley.
The Latrobe cross-country teams raced in the Red, White & Blue Classic in White Oak Park in McKeesport Saturday. The girls team finished 17th overall out of 33 teams in the AAA race. The boys team had a 22nd place finish in the AAA event out of the 32 teams competing.
Emerson Skatell led the way for the Lady Cats finishing 11th, running the course in 19:10. The scorers in the Wildcat top-five were Carley Berk, Kyleigh Krisfalusi, Brynn Zangaro and Hayden Kraynick with Elise Long and Daysha Thomas also earning Varsity honors.
The boys team was paced by August Lawrence who ran 17:18 for the 5K course which was good for 46th place. Liam Wilson, Steve Janke, Koen Fulton and Austin An scored for the team with Henry Krom and Jack Gaffney completing the varsity seven.
The Ligonier Valley girls golf team lost to Southmoreland Monday198-212 in Class 2A, Section 1 match. LV: Amanda Woods 46, Adelynn Witcoski 52, Alyssa Johnston 56, Ana Charlebois 58, Ella Silvis 58.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
