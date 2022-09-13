20220913-LVWallace.jpg

LV outside hitter Ruby Wallace goes for the kill.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JOE SKURA

Ligonier Valley defeated Meyersdale 25-12, 25-15, 25-18 in a nonconference girls volleyball game Monday.

Abby Tutino led the Lady Rams with 13 service points (and four aces). Saylor Clise had 10 service points (and three aces), along with 10 assists. Lacy Sosko had six kills and Liz Crissman had three blocks for Ligonier Valley.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

