Ligonier Valley’s Lady Rams rolled to a Class 2A, Section 5 win over the visiting Neighborhood Academy Tuesday.
The Rams controlled the game and won handily 25-13, 25-7 and 25-14. And even though Ligonier Valley is out of the playoff hunt, coach Emily Daugherty feels her team needed the win.
“They needed it,” Daugherty said. “It can get the momentum going into the last couple of games.”
The Rams were paced by sophomore Lacy Sosko, who had 15 service points, including seven aces. She also collected five kills. Junior Teagan Peltz-Palko had 10 service points, including four aces, while sophomore Morgan Smith added eight service points, including an ace. Junior Alexa Harding had six kills to lead the Rams, while teammate junior Saylor Clise led with 14 assists.
“We are young,” Daugherty said. “We have one senior on the court when we are playing. It is a lot of effort from all the kids. It is not just one person doing something; everybody is chipping in and doing their part. I think we should have, could have done better this year. But, we are young, so going into the next couple of seasons, we have a lot to look forward to. The girls are committed to doing that. It is something to look forward to.”
The Ligonier Valley JV team also knocked off Neighborhood Academy in straight sets, 25-4, 25-5.
Payton LaVale led with 10 service points, including four aces for Ligonier Valley, with Sydnee Foust adding nine service points, including four aces. Alyssa Steffey and Natalie Bizup each had seven service points in the win. Abby Springer, LaVale and Foust all had three kills apiece for the Rams.
Ligonier Valley will take the win and go on the road for its next contest at Apollo-Ridge on Wednesday.
The Lady Trojans fell in straight sets of 25-9, 25-8 and 25-9 to Class 2A, Section 5 opponent Freeport Monday.
Sasha Whitefield lead Derry Area with four kills. Alayna Williams had 10 digs to led the Trojans while Regan Repak led with 23 assists.
The Derry Area JV team also fell to Freeport in its first set 25-18, but rallied in its second set for a 27-25 win to force a deciding third set that the Yellowjackets won 15-8.
Madison Repak led with 10 kills, while Gabrielle Sisak and Sophia Mazzoni each had three. Kayla Enos (8) and Julia Much (7) combined for 15 digs. Cassidy Dunlap led the Trojans with 23 assist.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
