LV unable to finish off Yough, end skid

The Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team had a shot to end its long losing streak Thursday, but host Yough broke open a close game in the fourth quarter for a 45-30 victory in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 play.
In a battle of the bottom two teams in the section, Yough (2-4 section, 4-10 overall) outscored Ligonier Valley 12-1 in the final frame.
The Lady Rams led 13-12 after one quarter, and trailed by just three points at halftime (28-25) and four at the end of the third (33-29).
Ligonier Valley, which has lost 28 consecutive games, is 0-6 in the section and 0-12 overall. The Lady Rams’ last win came on Feb. 5, 2020, a 38-21 home victory against Northern Cambria when Ligonier Valley was still part of the District 6 Heritage Conference.
Haley Boyd paced the Lady Rams with 13 points, while Madison Marinchak added 11 points. Boyd connected on a trio of three-pointers and Marinchak added a pair from long range.
Sydnee Foust pulled down six rebounds for LV and Maddie Griffin added five boards.
Yough’s Autumn Matthews led all scorers with 17 points, while Laney Gerdich (11 points) and Mikalah Chewning (10) also hit double figures.
Ligonier Valley is back in action at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Valley. The junior varsity game will tip off at 6 p.m.
