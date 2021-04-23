Ligonier Valley honored its track and field seniors during a lopsided sweep against Valley in a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 7 home meet on Thursday.
Despite the wind and bitter cold, the Lady Rams captured 17 events during a 133-11 win. The Ligonier Valley boys took first in 15 events and came away with a 119-23 victory.
Both teams improved to 3-1 overall as they are set to conclude section play during an away meet against Derry Area, 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Tatum Hoffman led the Lady Rams by picking up three first-place finishes. She won high jump (4-10), long jump (14-8 1/2) and triple jump with a 31-10. Paige Caldwell topped the shot put (25-8) and discus (86-0), while Maddie Smith captured the 1600 (5:58) and 3200 in 13:47.
Carol Woods captured the 100 (:13.8), and Layne Barr topped the 300 hurdles in 1:11.7. Abby Painter took the 400 (1:09.3), Claira Jordan topped the 200 (:31.1), while Mara Myers won the 800 in 2:55.
Sarah Sheeder won the javelin (75-1) while Ella Sheedy, Clara Wallace and Laurel Daniels tied for first in pole vault with a 5-0. The Lady Trojans limited Valley to just one point in field events.
Mara Myers, Hollie Queer, Wallace and Smith teamed to win the 3200 relay (11:51.27), while Jordan, Kiersten Auman, Woods and Hoffman topped the 400 relay in :56.3. Jordan, Grace Wilcox, Bell and Ella Damico won the 1600 relay in 6:05.
On the boys’ side, Tucker Klotz and Miles Higgins each collected three first-place finishes. Klotz won the 1600 (5:14), 800 (2:27) and 3200 in 11:44. Higgins led the way in field events by capturing the javelin (164-6), long jump (15-9) and triple jump with a 34-2.
Ivan Wieczorek won the shot put (36-0), Jonathan Rankin topped javelin (105-4) and Wesley Smykal won high jump with a 5-4. Ethan Arnone also placed first in the pole vault.
Logan Glotfelty captured the 100 hurdles (:19.5), while Isaac Piper topped the 300 hurdles in 1:01.
Nolan Plummer, Nathan Smith, Aiden Brisendine and Declan McMullen teamed to win the 3200 relay in 11:38.51. Hunter Crowe, Tylan Wilkins, Ayden Kelley and Logan Mulheren won the 400 relay (:52.1), while
Nathan Smith, Matthew Salancy, Chet Dillaman and Max Kriberney prevailed in the 1600 relay in 4:39.
———
(BOYS)
LIGONIER VALLEY 119
VALLEY 23
3200 relay – Ligonier Valley; 11:38.51
100 hurdles – Glotfelty (LV); :19.5
100 – Wilson (V), Rondisko (LV), Sigurdsson (LV); :11.4
1600 – Klotz (LV), Smykal (LV), Zimmerman (LV); 5:14
400 relay – Ligonier Valley; :52.1
400 – Lyons (V), Drury (LV), Sigurdsson (LV); :55.4
300 hurdles – Piper (LV), Glotfelty (LV); 1:01
800 – Klotz (LV), Zimmerman (LV); 2:27
200 – Wilson (V), Wieczorek (LV), Lyons (V); :24.7
3200 – Klotz (LV), Zimmerman (LV); 11:44
1600 relay – Ligonier Valley (LV); 4:39
Shot – Wieczorek (LV), Rankin (LV), Hill (V); 36-0
Discus – Rankin (LV), Wieczorek (LV), Pleskovitch (LV); 105-4
Javelin – Higgins (LV), Koskley (LV), Pleskovitch (LV); 164-6
High jump – Smykal (LV), Lyon (V); 5-4
Pole vault – Arnone (LV), Saversky (LV), Brisendine (LV)
Long jump – Higgins (LV), Perkins (V), Roddy (LV); 15-9
Triple jump – Higgins (LV), Brisendine (LV), Roddy (LV); 34-2
———
(GIRLS)
LIGONIER VALLEY 133
VALLEY 11
3200 relay – Ligonier Valley; 11:50.27
110 hurdles – Lewendowski (V), Tutino (LV), Barr (LV); :21.8
100 – Woods (LV), Painter (LV), Heuser (V); :13.8
1600 – Smith (LV), Myers (LV); 5:58
400 relay – Ligonier Valley; :56.3
400 – Painter (LV), Queer (LV), Coachman (V); 1:09.3
300 hurdles – Barr (LV); 1:11.7
800 – Myers (LV), Wallace (LV); 2:55
200 – Jordan (LV), Heuser (V), Damico (LV); :31.1
3200 – Smith (LV), Wallace (LV); 13:47
1600 relay – Ligonier Valley; 6:05
Shot – Caldwell (LV), Sheedy (LV), Puschnigg (LV); 25-8
Discus – Caldwell (LV), Sheedy (LV); 86-0
Javelin – Sheeder (LV), Bell (LV), Lewendowski (V); 75-1
High jump – Hoffman (LV), Woods (LV), Puschnigg (LV); 4-10
Pole vault – Daniels (LV), Wallace (LV), Sheedy (LV); 5-0
Long jump – Hoffman (LV), Puschnigg (LV), Finfrock (LV); 14-8 1/2
Triple jump – Hoffman (LV), Bell (LV), Lewendowski (V); 31-10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.