The following are the Ligonier Valley qualifiers for the WPIAL AA District 7 Individual Championship meet. The LV girls and boys track and field teams will be traveling to Slippery Rock University on May 18 to compete for a chance to advance to the PIAA State Championships at Shippensburg.
On the girls’ side, they will be competing in two relays and two individual events. The boys’ team qualified one relay team and will have athletes competing in seven individual events.
Girls:
4x800m relay — Mara Myers, Katia Gunter, Maddie Smith, Clara Wallace and Hollie Queer.
4x400m relay — Katia Gunter, Mara Myers, Clara Wallace, Abby Painter, Kaelyn Adams and Kiersten Auman.
1600m run — Mara Myers, Maddie Smith.
800m run — Clara Wallace.
Boys:
4x100m relay — Bjorn Sigurdsson, Khorter Drury, Matthew Salancy, John Jablunovsky and Mark Jablunovsky.
110m hurdles — Isaac Piper
3200m run — Tucker Klotz
High jump — John Jablunovsky
Pole vault — Chris Saversky, Khorter Drury
Shot put — Jude Gryzinski
Triple jump — Mark Jablunovsky
Javelin — Miles Higgins, James Pleskovitch
