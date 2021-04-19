Maddie Griffin fanned 17 batters as the Ligonier Valley softball team downed visiting Serra Catholic, 7-2, during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 matchup on Friday.
Despite surrendering their first runs this season, the Lady Rams improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in section play.
Griffin earned the win as she threw a complete game, allowing two runs on two hits with no walks. She also singled twice and drove in two runs, scoring one.
Ligonier Valley scored three runs in the opening frame and added another in the second to take a 4-0 lead. Serra Catholic pulled two back in the fourth, but the Lady Rams plated three runners in the fifth during their five-run victory.
Kailey Johnston and Ruby Wallace each singled, doubled and drove in a run for Ligonier Valley — which scored seven runs on 10 hits. Isabella Vargulish doubled with a team-high three RBIs.
Lexxie Fite took the loss, surrendering seven runs, four allowed, on seven hits over four and one-third innings. She had five strikeouts and two walks in defeat.
The Lady Rams opened the season with wins against Brentwood, Punxsutawney, Seton LaSalle and Belle Vernon Area — scoring 28 runs while allowing zero during that span.
Griffin has been the catalyst for the undefeated Lady Rams. The junior ace has tossed three no-hitters and four shutouts in five games. She has allowed two runs and just six hits in 31 innings pitched this season, with 68 strikeouts and nine walks.
Ligonier Valley travels to Steel Valley for a section game, 3:45 p.m. today. That game was previously scheduled for April 14.
———
Serra Cath. 000 200 0 — 2 3 2Lig. Valley 310 030 x — 7 10 1 Doubles: Johnston, Vargulish, Wallace (LV) Home Run: Fite (SC) Strikeouts by: Griffin-17 (LV); Fite-5, Countryman-2 (SC) Base on balls by: Griffin-0 (LV); Fite-2, Countryman-0 (SC) Winning pitcher: Maddie Griffin Losing pitcher: Lexxie Fite
