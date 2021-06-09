Like they have done all season, head coach Mark Zimmerman and his Ligonier Valley softball team are taking their state playoff run one game at a time.
The Lady Rams (20-2) square off against District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal-round, 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Aloysius College in Cresson.
After a disappointing loss against Shenango in the WPIAL semifinals, Zimmerman and the Lady Rams had been thinking they might get a shot at exacting revenge later in the state playoffs. But Chestnut Ridge (18-6) scored a come-from-behind 3-2 win in extra innings to down Shenango in the first round of the state tournament on Monday, putting an end to that possibility.
“We always have just taken it one game at a time,” Zimmerman said. “This is who we’re playing next. We’re going to try to take care of this team. It doesn’t matter to me who is in the bracket above us, below us, beside us … if we don’t take care of Chestnut Ridge, it doesn’t matter who’s next.”
Shenango defeated Ligonier Valley, 3-1, in the district semifinals. Ace pitcher Maddie Griffin threw her 11th no-hitter of the season but allowed three unearned runs following two errors in one play which led to three runs crossing the plate.
“Shenango is an excellent, excellent softball team,” Zimmerman said. “We made one mistake against them, but that’s all we had to make … they took advantage of it and got by. But am I sitting here feeling, ‘Oh man, we’re great now because Shenango lost?’ No, because Chestnut Ridge beat Shenango.”
But there’s some recent history between Ligonier Valley and Chestnut Ridge, as well, that Zimmerman hasn’t forgotten about.
Two years ago, Chestnut Ridge ended Ligonier Valley’s season with a 7-1 victory in the District 6 Class 3A playoffs.
“We have some history with Chestnut Ridge that we’re not really happy with, either,” he said. “We know that they are going to be a very worthy opponent. We’re going to try to impose our will on them a little bit. They’re going to try to do the same thing.”
However, the head coach said avenging his team’s postseason loss in 2019 won’t be a factor in Thursday’s matchup. The Lady Rams just want to win and move on.
“There’s no revenge factor. Whatever happened two years ago happened,” he said. “We just want to go in there Thursday and try to move on to the following one.”
A win for Ligonier Valley on Thursday would mark the program’s first state semifinals appearance in school history. It could come in a season where the Lady Rams returned to the WPIAL after spending the past 50 years as a member of District 6.
Ligonier Valley held off District 10 champion Sharpsville, 3-2, during a PIAA Class 2A first-round playoff game Monday at Slippery Rock University to reach the quarterfinals.
Kailey Johnston delivered a two-run single in the third and Griffin provided a run-scoring single in the fourth. Sharpsville scored runs in the fourth and sixth. But Griffin and the Lady Rams thwarted Sharpsville’s comeback bid with strong pitching and defense, respectively.
The Lady Rams showed their mettle playing with a narrow lead. Ligonier Valley manufactured runs like it has all season sticking to what it does best: Playing small ball.
“Was it tight? Darn right it was tight,” Zmmerman said. “(Sharpsville) was a very worthy opponent and we were just glad to get out of there. That’s what we preach all year is playing defense, pitching and scoring some runs when you can and try to get out of there with a win.”
Griffin added nine strikeouts to her season total of 276 in 123 innings pitched. She issued three walks and allowed three hits and two runs Monday — just her 19th and 10th surrendered this season, respectively. Only six of those 10 runs allowed were earned.
Griffin improved to 17-2 this season while throwing 73 of 103 pitches for strikes facing 26 batters. This season, Griffin has thrown four perfect games to go along with 11 no-hitters and 15 shutouts.
On Monday, the Lady Rams were without their second-leading hitter, sophomore shortstop Haley Boyd. But freshman Cheyenne Piper replaced her at short and junior Kendall Domurot took Piper’s spot in left field.
The Lady Rams made important defensive plays in key moments against Sharpsville. After Griffin issued a leadoff walk in the top of the second, Piper and second baseman Bella Schueltz linked to record a double play. To end the fifth and sixth innings, third baseman Jordan Hofecker fielded ground balls and made the throw to Johnston at first for the final outs.
“We made some nice plays that we had to make,” Zimmerman said. “The tying-runs were on base ... but I tell the girls all the time: Just because a girl gets on base, even if she’s at third base, it doesn’t mean she has to score. It just means she’s third base and we’re going to try to keep her there until the inning is over.”
If the Lady Rams win Thursday, they will play the winner of WPIAL champion Laurel or District 10 runner-up Union City on Monday at a time and site to be determined.
