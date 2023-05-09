Ligonier Valley Lady Rams snagged a late lead and defeated Mount Pleasant Area 2-1 Monday.
The game was tied at one with Ligonier Valleybatting in the bottom of the sixth when Abigail Springer singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Cheyenne Piper struck out 12, while GiGi Stanek sat down seven.
In the first inning, the Rams got their offense started when Piper grounded out, scoring one run.
In the top of the fourth inning, Mount Pleasant tied things up at one when an error scored one run for Mount Pleasant.
Piper was credited with the victory for Ligonier Valley. She went seven innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out 12 and walking none.
Stanek took the loss for Mount Pleasant. The pitcher lasted six innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out seven and walking one.
Ruby Wallace went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Ligonier Valley in hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.