Madison Griffin tossed a no-hitter against Brentwood, and the Ligonier Valley softball team won its first game competing back in the WPIAL after more than five decades.
The Lady Rams (1-0) picked up a 15-0 home victory in three innings Tuesday during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 matchup.
Griffin was the winning pitcher, striking out 9-of-10 batters she faced. At the plate, she singled and scored three runs.
With a one-run lead after the first inning, Ligonier Valley piled on 14 runs in the bottom of the second — as Griffin completed the shutout in the top of the third. The Lady Rams tallied 15 runs on 10 hits.
Haley Boyd and Eden Krouse each singled, doubled and drove in three runs to lead LV offensively. Cheyenne Piper picked up a two-run single, while Annabella Schueltz drove in two runs with a two-base hit.
Griffin committed an error, which led to Brentwood’s lone base-runner.
Bailey Herrera took the loss for Brentwood.
The district competed in the WPIAL from 1927 to 1969 before spending 50 years as a member of PIAA District 6 — the last 20 as a member of the Heritage Conference. Ligonier Valley claimed the District 6 Heritage Conference championship in 2019.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled for a non-section game at Punxsutawney, 4:30 p.m. April 6.
———
Brentwood 000 000 0 — 0 0 7Lig. Valley 1(14)x 000 0 — 15 10 1 Doubles: Boyd, Schueltz, Piper, Krouse (LV) Strikeouts by: Griffin-9 (LV); Herrera-2, Bruschi-0 (B) Base on balls by: Griffin-0 (LV); Herrera-3, Bruschi-2 (B) Winning pitcher: Madison Griffin Losing pitcher: Bailey Herrera
