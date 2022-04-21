The Ligonier Valley softball team sits at a perfect 5-0 in Class 2A, Section 2 with a 7-2 win over host Serra Catholic Wednesday.
The Rams struck first putting two runs on the scoreboard in the top-of-the-fourth inning. They would add another run in the sixth inning.
The bulk of Ligonier Valley’s offense came in the top-of-the-seventh inning, where it scored four runs. Ruby Wallace and Sydnee Foust each had RBIs in the big inning.
Maddie Griffin earned the win for Rams. The pitcher went seven innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out 15 and walking none in her effort.
Madisyn Zigarovich took the loss for Serra Catholic. She allowed ten hits and seven runs over seven innings, striking out five.
Foust had the only extra base hit, a double for the Rams. Ligonier Valley totaled ten hits. Griffin, Lyla Barr, and Foust all managed multiple hits for Rams.
–––––
Lig. Valley 7 Serra 2
ab r h ab r h
Griffin 5 2 3 Malandra 3 1 1 Wallace 3 1 0 Woos 3 1 1 Foust 4 0 2 Gergley 3 0 1 Piper 4 0 1 Tom 3 0 0 LaVale 4 0 0 Zigarovich 3 0 0 Barr 4 1 2 Trahan 3 0 0 Bizup 3 1 1 Lyons 3 0 0 Dowden 2 0 0 Sloan 3 0 0 Plummer 4 1 1 Goldstein 2 0 0 Totals 33 7 10 Totals 26 2 3
LV 000 201 4 — 7102 Serra 000 002 0 — 236
Doubles: LV: Foust. Strikeouts by: LV: Griffin-15. S: Zigarovich-5 Winning pitcher: Maddie Griffin. Losing pitcher: Madisyn Zigarovich.
