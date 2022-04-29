An early lead helped Ligonier Valley defeat Steel Valley 8-3 Thursday for a Class 2A, Section 2 win.
The win moves the Rams to 9-2 overall and 8-0 in the section.
The Rams struck first when Sydnee Foust singled in the first inning driving in Maddie Griffin to put LV on the scoreboard 1-0. Steel Valley would answer in the bottom of the inning when Emma Koval singled which brough in Isabella Rushton to knot the score at 1-1.
The second inning as where the Rams broke up the game and garnered a lead it would not loss throughout the contest.
On a Griffin pop-fly single to center field, Neve Dowden would score the Rams first run of the inning.
Foust would next hit a pop fly to center field and Zoe Plummer and Griffin would score putting Ligonier Valley up 4-1.
The score would remain 4-1 until the Rams added another run in the fourth inning. Ruby Wallace would single in Lyla Barr to further Ligonier Valley’s lead to 5-1.
In the fifth inning, the Rams added two more runs. Plummer would score on a Cheyenne Piper sac fly to center field.
Foust would it into a fielder’s choice and Griffin scored, putting the Rams in front 7-1.
Steel Valley posted two runs in the sixth, but it was not enough to overcome the lead the Rams had built.
Cheyenne Piper took the win for Ligonier Valley. The right-hander went seven innings, allowing three runs on four hits, striking out 16 and walking none.
Kendall McConnell took the loss for Steel Valley. She lasted six innings, allowing ten hits and seven runs while striking out five.
Abbie Fitzgerald started the game for Steel Valley. The pitcher lasted one inning, allowing one hit and one run.
Ligonier Valley had 11 hits in the game. Plummer, Griffin, and Foust each managed multiple hits. Plummer went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Rams in hits.
The Rams will continue their road trip as they head to Neshannock on April 30.
