In the top of the third inning of Wednesday’s WPIAL Class 2A softball semifinal game between Ligonier Valley and Shenango, heavy rain and significant wind hit Mars Area High School, prompting a delay.
After a discussion, it was determined that Thursday would be a better option to return to action. Unfortunately for Ligonier Valley, the suspension of the game won’t wipe away a disastrous sequence that put the No. 1 seeded Lady Rams in a 3-0 hole against No. 5-seeded Shenango.
In the top of the second, Ligonier Valley junior pitcher Maddie Griffin issued a pair of walks, but also recorded two strikeouts, and appeared poised to escape the jam unscathed. Facing No. 8 hitter Lacey Kale, Griffin induced a weakly hit popup between the circle and home plate. However, as Griffin lunged forward to attempt to make the catch, backspin on the ball prevented the hurler from hanging on.
“The girl got way underneath it and hit like a wedge shot out there. It hit her glove and just spun out,” said Ligonier Valley head coach Mark Zimmerman.
While the likely judgement was to rule the play a hit, preventing Griffin from registering another no-hitter or perfect game for which she’s shown a penchant, the crucial sequence unfolded a split second later. By the time Griffin corralled the ball, Kale had already reached first base, but Griffin looked to second base, and saw an opportunity to eliminate runner Kamryn Robertson for the third out. With both middle infielders shifted elsewhere on the play, center fielder Ruby Wallace was covering the base. Griffin’s throw was errant, however, and with nobody behind Wallace, the ball rolled all the way to the centerfield fence, allowing all three runners to score.
“It was a mistake that I’m sure she wishes she had back over again,” Zimmerman said of Griffin. “Thank God it’s early, we got a lot of at bats left.”
The three runs the Lady Wildcats scored on the play tied the most allowed in a game all season by the Lady Rams, who suffered their lone setback by a 3-1 margin against Class 3A finalist Mount Pleasant Area in late April.
The deficit appears significant, however, as Shenango’s pitcher, senior Mia Edwards, has been stifling opponents all season. The Colgate commit posted a record of 11-4 with an earned-run average of 0.82 over 102.2 innings, according to the team’s statistics.
Through two innings, she limited the Lady Rams to just one hit, a bunt single by Kailey Johnston, while recording three strikeouts. However, the Lady Rams hope that opportunity to see her on Wednesday could potentially make the task slightly easier on Thursday.
“We talked about what each batter saw – what pitch they saw, where it was, and what we thought we might try to do when we get resumed,” Zimmerman noted.
Two batters into the top of the third on Wednesday, the adverse weather proved too much to overcome. The umpires and coaches reconvened at 6 p.m., but it was still raining, and they ultimately opted to push the game back to 6 p.m. Thursday once again at Mars Area High School.
Zimmerman revealed his reasoning behind the verdict, one that was also heavily influenced by the lack of lights at the venue.
“Do we really want to sit here until 8 or 9 o’clock and play on a wet field with maybe some more rain, and we’re already wet,” he questioned. “It’s a pretty big game. I certainly wouldn’t want to go out there and all of a sudden, some kid falls on a bunt attempt or something and you say ‘jeez maybe we should’ve played another day.”’
With another bus trip totaling approximately three hours on the horizon today, the Lady Rams are hoping to make it a worthwhile venture, as they aim to rally and punch their ticket to the WPIAL Class 2A Championship during their first season in District 7 after the school recently competed in District 6 for the last 50 years.
To do so, Zimmerman understands his team must take a methodical approach against the Lady Wildcats.
“We just got to peck away here. You’re not going to go up there by yourself and hit a three-run homer,” he said. “We’re in a hole, there’s no doubt about it, but it’s not a hole we can’t climb out of.”
