Two area softball and baseball teams begin their quest for postseason glory this afternoon. Meanwhile, multiple athletes representing Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley will compete during the WPIAL Class 2A and 3A Track and Field Championships.
Top-seed Ligonier Valley softball (16-1) squares off against No. 16 California Area, 2 p.m. today at Gateway High School in a first-round WPIAL Class 2A matchup.
The Lady Rams will look to junior ace Maddie Griffin, who enters the postseason with a 13-1 record, including nine no-hitters, 11 shutouts and three perfect games. Through 90 innings pitched, she has recorded 211 strikeouts, allowing just five runs (four earned) on 13 hits and 24 walks, with a 0.31 ERA.
Ligonier Valley will make its WPIAL postseason debut after spending the previous 50 years in PIAA District 6. The Lady Rams have now reached the playoffs for a 12th straight year.
Down the highway at Norwin Senior High School, the No. 12-seeded Greater Latrobe baseball team faces No. 5 Plum, 4:30 p.m. today in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.
Greater Latrobe finished the current regular season with a 12-8 overall record and a 6-4 mark. It’s the Wildcats first postseason appearance since the 2017-18 season, when the Wildcats lost to Chartiers Valley in the opening round.
During the WPIAL Track and Field Championships, 29 individual athletes and 11 relay teams representing Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley today at Slippery Rock University.
Derry Area has 13 athletes and two relay teams, while Ligonier Valley features nine athletes and three relays, as Class 2A competition is scheduled to begin around 9:30 a.m. Greater Latrobe features seven athletes and six relay teams in Class 3A action, which is set to kick-off around 3:15 p.m.
The area athletes and relay teams seek to qualify for the PIAA Class 2A and 3A State Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University on May 28-29.
