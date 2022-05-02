Ligonier Valley and Neshannock were strong in the pitcher’s circle on Saturday, but Neshannock was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a 3-1 exhibition victory over the Rams Saturday.
Cheyenne Piper started the game for Ligonier Valley Rams Varsity and recorded 18 outs.
Neshannock got things started in the second inning. Ali Giordano doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.
Ligonier Valley Rams Varsity evened things up at one in the top of the third inning. An error scored one run for the Rams.
Neshannock pulled away for good with two runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth, Hunter Newman singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run and Gabby Quinn grounded out, scoring one run.
Addy Frye was in the pitcher’s circle for Neshannock. The pitcher surrendered one run on three hits over seven innings, striking out 12 and walking zero.
LV’s Piper allowed six hits and three runs over six innings, striking out six and walking zero.
Maddie Griffin, Sydnee Foust, and Zoe Plummer each managed one hit to lead Ligonier Valley.
