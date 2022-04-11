Maddie Griffin didn’t allow a single run against Steel Valley, throwing a complete game shutout and leading Ligonier Valley to 15-0 victory on Friday. Griffin struck out five and walked two en route to the win.
With 48 pitches, Griffin hit the strike zone 63% of the time.
The Rams secured the Class 2A, Section 2 victory thanks to 10 runs in the second inning. Sydnee Foust, Cheyenne Piper, Neve Dowden, Zoe Plummer, Ruby Wallace, and Foust each had RBIs in the inning.
The Rams smacked three home runs on the day. Foust had a homer in the second inning. Piper had a four-bagger in the first and second innings.
Wallace, Piper, Barr, and Foust each collected two hits to lead Ligonier Valley. The Rams didn’t commit a single error in the field. Foust had the most chances in the field with six.
