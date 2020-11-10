The Ligonier Valley High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are in for another shakeup ahead of the district’s first winter sports season in the WPIAL in 50 years.
John Berger, who also serves as Ligonier Valley Police Department Police Chief, tendered his resignation as boys’ varsity basketball coach after two seasons at the helm during his most recent coaching stint.
“It wasn’t easy,” Berger said of the decision to step down. “All of the kids on the team I’ve had for at least one year, if not two. It wasn’t an easy decision, however, some changes with my staffing right now (at the police department), there just wasn’t enough time in the day. I wasn’t sure how I could do it, and if I can’t do something 100%, it’s not fair to the kids or the school board that puts their trust in me.”
The district’s school board formally accepted Berger’s resignation at its meeting Monday and appointed his replacement — former Lady Rams head coach Tim Gustin.
The Rams went 20-4 in Berger’s first season back at the helm in 2018-19, compiling a 10-1 mark against Heritage Conference opponents on their way to a conference title. Ligonier Valley reached the District 6, Class 3A championship, falling to Richland by a 68-64 margin, and lost to Beaver Falls, 84-68, in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A state playoffs.
Ligonier Valley was 23-4 last season, and went 15-0 in Heritage Conference games on its way to a second consecutive conference championship under Berger. The Rams fell to Richland, 62-45, in the PIAA District 6 Class 3A championship game, snapping a 20-game winning streak. The Rams lost a tight contest in the opening round of the PIAA state playoffs last season, falling to Carlynton, 85-81.
In his first stint as the Rams’ head coach, during the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons, Berger’s teams went 32-16 and twice advanced to District 6 Class AA playoffs.
Gustin had coached the Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team since the 2015-16 season.
The Lady Rams went 37-74 under Gustin, and were 25-46 against Heritage Conference opponents during his tenure.
Gustin took the Lady Rams to the playoffs in his first three seasons, going 30-40 overall and 19-24 in conference play.
The program has struggled in the past two seasons, going just 7-34 overall and 6-22 against Heritage Conference foes.
Ligonier Valley played in the WPIAL from 1927 to 1969 before spending 50 years as a member of PIAA District 6, the last 20 of those as a member of the Heritage Conference.
The school board accepted Gustin’s resignation from the Lady Rams’ head coaching position, as well as the resignation of his top assistant, Eric Vogelsang, who was appointed assistant varsity boys’ basketball coach at Monday’s meeting. Gustin will earn a supplemental salary of $5,626 in his new role, and Vogelsang a supplemental salary of $4,150.
The school board appointed athletic director Wesley Siko as interim head coach of the girls’ varsity basketball program. Siko, a Greensburg Salem graduate, is in his first year as athletic director at Ligonier Valley.
In other business regarding athletics, the school board accepted the resignation of boys’ track and field coach Dylan Jackman, and appointed Shawn Smith as assistant junior high boys’ basketball coach and Tom Brown as head junior high wrestling coach. Jackman, a 2013 Ligonier Valley graduate, also competed in track and field at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and was initially hired to head the Rams’ program for the 2019 season.
The board also approved Rob Hakel as a softball program volunteer and Josh Suszek as a junior high boys’ basketball program volunteer for the 2020-21 school year.
