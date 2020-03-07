For what would be only the second time in school boys’ basketball history, Ligonier Valley will look to reach the second round of the state playoffs when the Rams face Carlynton on Saturday.
Tipoff for the PIAA Class AAA first-round matchup at Greater Johnstown High School is 1 p.m.
Ligonier Valley (23-3) enters the state playoffs as the runner-up in District 6-AAA. The Rams fell to Richland, 62-45, in last week’s title game.
Carlynton (15-9) is the fifth-place team out of the WPIAL. The Cougars lost in the WPIAL quarterfinals to eventual champion North Catholic by five points (74-69).
LV has not advanced past the first round of the state playoffs since 1987, when it was in Class AA. That’s also the only other time the Rams made it to the second round in their eight appearances in the PIAA playoffs with the others coming in 1981, 2000, ’03, ’04 and ’18 and ’19 prior to this year.
If Ligonier Valley defeats Carlynton and gets to the second round of the state playoffs for just the second time, it’ll play either District 10 champion Fairview (23-2) or WPIAL seventh-place Beaver Falls (14-8). That game will be Wednesday at s site and time to be determined.
