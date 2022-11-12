Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. Morning high of 55F with temps falling to near 45. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain showers early changing to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.