If Ligonier Valley is to make a run in the district — and maybe state — playoffs, it’s going to have to do so without Kyle Silk.
The Rams’ 6-foot-2 forward, who transferred from United for his senior year, has been ruled ineligible for the postseason by the PIAA.
This season, Silk is averaging nearly a double-double — 16.3 points and around nine rebounds — a game for Ligonier Valley, which is 12-0 in the District 6 Heritage Conference and 18-2 overall, having won 15 straight.
But once the regular season is done — which includes the upcoming conference playoffs — Silk is, too.
He will be allowed to play in today’s conference regular season finale at home against United and next week’s Heritage playoffs...Monday’s semifinal vs. either Purchase Line or Penns Manor Area and then next Friday if the Rams reach the championship game at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, and then a non-conference contest Feb. 15 against visiting Berlin-Brothersvalley.
“In the back of my mind, I knew this was a possibility,” said LV head coach John Berger, who on Thursday would only confirm the PIAA’s ruling. “It’s just going to be the next guy up.”
Silk originally moved into Ligonier Valley School District prior to the start of the school year, but was ruled ineligible to play football by District 6. The ruling was then upheld by the PIAA.
However, Silk decided to continue playing football at Kiski School near Saltsburg before returning to LV to play basketball. But the PIAA ruled that changed his eligibility status to play basketball.
For Silk to have been possibly ruled eligible to finish out the basketball season, another hearing would have to be held with the PIAA, and the school district has decided not to appeal.
Silk will be permitted to sit on the bench, but he can’t dress.
“Averaging nearly a double-double and the leadership his displays on and off the court is a big loss,” Berger expressed. “He’s just a great young man all the way around.
“We’ve been trying to get a couple of the younger guys ready with a little more playing time. And the other starters are going to have to pick it up a little bit.”
Berger said that Cooper Mills, a 6-foot-3 senior forward who’s averaging 3.8 points and four rebounds, will take Silk’s place in the starting lineup once the District 6 Class AAA playoffs begin March 6-7. He will join senior guard Michael Marinchak (17.3 points, 10 rebounds), sophomore guard Matthew Marinchak (14.2 points, six rebounds), junior forward Isaac Neidbalson (9.7 points, 12 rebounds) and senior forward Jaxon Ludwig (6.7 points, six rebounds).
“But we certainly don’t think that we can’t compete for a district title,” Berger added. “We still feel we have every chance at that.”
The Rams currently hold down the No. 2 spot in the District 6-AAA rankings (5.7 points), just behind Richland (5.81). The higher-seeded teams will host playoff games up until the district semifinals with a total of 13 teams qualify for the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.