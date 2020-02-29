Ligonier Valley’s Nick Roddy and Brooke Roadman are headed to the state championships.
Roddy, a sophomore, and Roadman, a senior, both captured the District 6 Class 2A championship in diving at State College High School on Thursday.
The PIAA Class 2A State Championships will run from March 11-14 at Bucknell University in Lewisburg. Derry Area’s Ali Cowan will join Roddy and Roadman, and also compete in Class 2A action.
Roddy broke his 11-dive record, previously established during his victory at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association meet in January. Roddy, who also owns the school’s six-dive record, broke his prior 11-dive record mark of 418.90.
“He had the best meet of his life,” said Trish Brownlee, Ligonier Valley’s diving coach. “He has been diving since this summer and made tremendous amounts of progress over the last few months.”
Brownlee said that Roddy has several years of background in gymnastics, which helped the transition to becoming a diver.
“He went from a WCCA champion to a District 6 champion within one month,” Brownlee said.
Roadman has followed a similar trajectory, also learning how to dive this past summer. She went from an eighth-place finish at the WCCA Championships in January to a District 6 champion in one month.
Roadman and Roddy do not have a diving board at their home pool, so they train with Brownlee at her Derry Flip and Twist Diving Club, held three times a week at Derry Area and Greater Latrobe.
“It’s a hard obstacle to overcome as a diving club with a lack of availability and pools to practice every day to make progress with their diving,” Brownlee said.
Roadman and Roddy did more than enough this time, capturing the District 6 Class 2A championship and advancing to the state meet.
“I look forward to having them enjoy the ride and to gain experience in their lifetime,” Brownlee said. “I look forward to both performing against the best in the state and to have fun.”
Also at the District 6 Class 2A championships, Ligonier Valley’s M.J. Knupp placed third in the 200 individual medley while Eden Krouse captured sixth in the 100 butterfly.
