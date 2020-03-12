Ligonier Valley teammates Brooke Roadman and Nick Roddy have been in it together from the beginning.
Roadman and Roddy are first-year divers, but they’re headed to the PIAA Class AA State Swimming and Diving Championships that run Wednesday through Saturday at Bucknell University in Lewisburg.
“Brooke and I have been through everything together with diving and it’s been amazing,” Roddy said. “We’re both the only divers at our school, so we’ve been together through it all.
“We both have a passion for it and we both love diving.”
Roadman and Roddy are two of four local athletes who will compete at the state swimming and diving championships. The other two include Derry Area’s Jake Buhite in the 100 breaststroke, and Ali Cowan, also in Class AA girls’ diving.
Roddy, a sophomore, will compete in the AA boys diving on Friday. Roadman, a senior, takes part in the Class AA girls’ diving championships on Saturday.
“I’m really excited because it’s a new experience,” Roadman said. “I’ve never gone to states before for swimming. It’s a little scary, but it will be fun.”
Roadman has been swimming since she was 10 years old. She qualified for the state meet in diving, but also competed in the 500 freestyle during the recent District 6 Championships, in addition to relays, the 200 individual medley and the 100 breast.
Through it all, diving always stood out to Roadman.
“I always wanted to dive since my freshman or sophomore year,” Roadman said. “I wanted to try something new and have a new experience. It’s something I never thought I’d do in the past.
“I wish I would’ve started sooner. It has been great.”
Roadman and Roddy do not have a diving board at their home pool (Ligonier Valley YMCA), so they train with Trish Brownlee at her Derry Flip and Twist Diving Club, held three times a week at Derry Area and Greater Latrobe.
Roddy helped Roadman take the plunge into diving.
“My mom learned of (Brownlee’s club) when I considered diving and we told Nick about it,” Roadman said. “Nick wanted to start, he went to a practice before me, and then I went the next time with him and we continued going after that.”
Roddy, who has a gymnastics background, became interested in diving one year ago during the 2019 District 6 Class 2A championships.
“I saw the divers diving at our last district competition, and I saw one of my friends I used to go to gymnastics with,” Roddy said. “We talked to our coach about wanting to dive, and through my friend, that’s how I met Trish. If we wouldn’t have gone up early and saw diving (at the district meet), it probably would’ve never happened.”
Roddy and Roadman captured the District 6 Class 2A championships in diving last month at State College.
Roddy broke his 11-dive record at the meet, previously established during his victory at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association meet in January. Roddy, who also owns the school’s six-dive record, broke his prior 11-dive mark of 418.90.
Roddy, the first male diver at LV, also competed in the district meet on the swimming side in two relay events and the 100 butterfly.
“The hard work paid off,” Roddy said. “I’m really nervous (for the state meet), but I’m nervous for every meet. I’m excited and happy to have the experience.”
Roddy is seeded No. 8 in the state with his qualifying score of 427.40. He seeks to perfect each dive, score higher than his previous 11-dive mark and possibly pick up a podium finish.
Working with Brownlee has helped him reach this point.
“She’s amazing,” Roddy said. “She’s so good at pointing things out.
“She sees our dives in slow motion and she can pinpoint everything. She’s really critical, which is a good thing because she makes the dives perfect.”
Roadman, who learned how to dive this summer, went from an eighth-place finish at the WCCA Championships in January to a District 6 champion in one month.
“There were some dives (at the district meet) that I could’ve done better, and that I did better during warmups,” Roadman said. “I’m not really upset about that because I didn’t fail any dives. I did better than (the WCCA meet), which was my main goal, so I’m glad I improved.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect.”
The end result was a trip to the state championships. Roadman is seeded No. 24 with her qualifying score of 241.10. She seeks to clean her dives and improve her score at the state meet.
“I’d like to just improve in general since this is my last real competition for diving,” Roadman said. “I’m excited. I didn’t expect to go to states because I started diving last year. It’s nothing I ever expected to do, but I think it will be fun.”
