There will be two local representatives in another statewide All-Star football game scheduled to take place in May.
Ligonier Valley’s Christian Jablonski and Greater Latrobe coach Jason Marucco were selected to participate in the 19th annual Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association East-West All-Star game. The game is scheduled to take place Sunday, May 24 (2 p.m.) at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field in Harrisburg.
Jablonski was also picked for the 50th annual Ken Lantzy All-Star Football Classic, which is scheduled to take place Friday, June 12 at Greater Johnstown High School.
Jablonski, who is committed to play Division I football at Lehigh University, was a two-year starter and three-year letterman at Ligonier Valley. Jablonski, a team captain in 2019, finished his career at LV with 114 tackles, including 32 for loss, 15 sacks and four forced fumbles. He also had three fumble recoveries, nine passes defended and 16 quarterback-hurries.
Jablonski was part of a Ligonier Valley senior class that won 51 games, more than any other in school history. The Rams captured PIAA District 6 Class 2A championships in 2016 and ’17, and advanced to the state semifinals and quarterfinals in those respective seasons. Ligonier Valley, which will play in the WPIAL next season, won four consecutive Appalachian Bowl and District 6 Heritage Conference championships.
The Rams finished out play in the Heritage Conference on a 37-game winning streak and reached the District 6 Class 2A championship this past season before falling to Richland.
Marucco will serve as an assistant coach at the PSFCA East-West All-Star game.
The Wildcats, under Marucco, made back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in 13 years. They previously did it under Pat Murray, in 2001-02 and again in 2005-06. The Wildcats won five games last season for the first time since successive 5-4 seasons in 2010-11, the second and third seasons under former coach Ray Reitz.
Greater Latrobe finished the 2019 season 5-6 overall before ultimately falling, 56-17, against host Penn Hills during a first-round game in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.
Marucco recently finished his sixth season at GL. Marucco is 15-45 overall at Greater Latrobe, including a 10-35 mark in conference play. He’s gone 13-19 in his previous three seasons, including 8-13 in conference.
The Big 33 Classic features top players in Pennsylvania, squaring off against Maryland, but only 34 players can be picked to represent the state. The PSFCA East-West All-Star Game was created to give the honor of playing in a prestigious All-Star game to 68 additional players.
Ligonier Valley’s Michael Petrof was picked to compete in the 63rd edition of the prestigious PSFCA Big 33 Football Classic, which will take place Monday, May 25, also at Central Dauphin.
In addition to Jablonski, Wylie Spiker, Kyrie Miller and Sam Sheeder were also picked to represent Ligonier Valley in the Ken Lantzy All-Star Football Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.