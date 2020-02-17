ALTOONA — Josh and Ryan Harbert will be the last two Ligonier Valley wrestlers to advance from the District 6 Class AA Wrestling Championships to the Southwest Regional.
The brothers took fifth place at 106 and 132 pounds, respectively, as the Rams competed in District 6 for the final time before moving to the WPIAL next season.
“It’s kind of mixed emotions with leaving District 6,” Ligonier Valley head coach Tom Brown said. “I enjoy the men that we compete against, the teams that we compete against.
“Going to District 7 (WPIAL) is a new adventure, if you will, but it’s also sad leaving these guys, this group of men that you get comfortable around. But, we’re looking for the challenge.”
The Rams found District 6 plenty challenging on Friday and Saturday at Altoona Area High School, with only the two medalists.
“It was definitely tough,” Brown said. “It’s a tough tournament...four or five deep in every weight class (who) are pretty good wrestlers.
“We’re a young team. We’ve still got to get better. It’s as simple as that.”
Freshman Josh Harbert went 3-2 at 106 pounds. The freshman pinned Westmont-Hilltop’s Ethan Christie, scored a technical fall over Mount Union’s Peirson Price and beat Penns Valley’s Chase Fleshman by decision.
The No. 2 seed, Josh Harbert had reached the semifinal round before dropping a 9-4 decision to Central’s Jaxon Matthews. He then lost, 9-6, to Huntingdon Area’s Landon Dunsmore before rebounding with the victory over Fleshman.
“Josh, (is) a young kid,” Brown said. “(He is) little — ninth-grader, 102 pounds, so the tournament might have worn on him.
“It was good for him to wrestle and get fifth. He finished the tournament on a high note.”
Sophomore Ryan Harbert placed one notch above where he did as a freshman last season and two spots higher than his seed in the tournament. After beating Tyrone Area’s Mason Walls, 6-0, in his opening bout, he dropped a 12-4 major decision to St. Joseph Catholic Academy’s Amonn Ohl in the quarterfinals. He scored a 16-1 technical fall over United’s Mitchell Dishong and then pinned Claysburg-Kimmel’s Cole Claycomb before losing by fall to Marion Center’s Hunter Armstrong.
The sophomore then posted a 3-0 victory over Westmont-Hilltop’s Roy Dunn, who had beaten him earlier in the season.
“The 132 and 138 weight class, they were full of good wrestling,” Brown said. “He avenged that loss to Dunn for fifth place. It’s not what we wanted, but we’ll take it.”
Josh Harbert will face WPIAL Chase Brandebura of Carlynton in the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional Championships on Friday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania while Ryan Harbert draws District 5 runner-up Kaleb Miller of Chestnut Ridge.
What can Brown do to have the brothers ready for the regional tournament?
“Just clean some things up, as far as technique,” he said. “It’s too late in the season to worry about strength. Their conditioning is good.
“Just clean a few things up — wrestling from our knees a little bit too much, not being physical enough. Just some things like that.”
Ligonier Valley seniors Payton Matson and Kyrie Miller each went 1-2 in their final tournament.
“I had two seniors who ended their tournament not in a good way, but they had good careers,” Brown said. “They wanted much more, but it just didn’t happen this weekend.”
Brown will look for continued improvement from his returning wrestlers.
“We left some matches on the table, but with a young team, you’re going to do that,” he said. “I just hope they get better.”
Ligonier Valley alumnus John Chendy, who won a PIAA title at 167 pounds in 1978, was inducted into the District 6 Wrestling Hall of Fame before the start of the championship round on Saturday.
“We have a Hall of Famer, John Chendy, our only state champion, in our last go-around here,” Brown said. “Good for him.”
