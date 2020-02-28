Basketball, football...doesn’t matter.
Ligonier Valley and Richland have built up quite the rivalry over the last three years, even though they’ve only met once in each of their respective seasons.
It’s just that they’ve come in the District 6 championship game four straight times.
Make that five.
And it’s probably safe to say that the fans from the two schools don’t particularly care much for each other, either.
Having played for the last two district championships in both sports, they’ll do so one more time before Ligonier Valley leaves for the WPIAL at the end of the school year.
The fifth and final matchup between the schools — at least as members of the same district — will be today (7:30 p.m.) when Ligonier Valley and Richland meet for the District 6 Class AAA boys’ basketball title at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson.
Again.
“This is three years in a row now,” noted LV head coach John Berger. “It’s going to be a battle.”
The first two were, with the No. 1-seeded team — Richland in 2018, and Ligonier Valley last year — losing to the No. 2 seed on both occasions. LV’s district championship two years ago was the initial one in program history and marked its first appearance in the title game since 1988.
This time, the Rams (23-2) are the No. 1 seed and have won 20 games in a row, including two — against No. 8 Cambria Heights and No. 5 Penns Valley — in the playoffs by a combined 23 points (59-50 and 60-46, respectively). Richland (16-7) is seeded No. 3 and owns playoff wins over No. 6 Mount Union by 21 (70-49) and No. 2 Westmont-Hilltop by six (60-54).
The Rams had to overcome the size — and not in terms of height — of Penns Valley in the district semifinals, and did so by sticking to what they do best. They even took over the game in the first half.
“They had some bid kids, but we actually were able to beat them on the boards,” Berger pointed out. “And we really didn’t let them slow us down completely.
“They were tired. And you could see it start coming into play about midway through the second quarter, so we just kept running.”
And Ligonier Valley has nearly the same team it did last season. The Rams lost only one starter from that team, although it was a significant one in Marrek Paola, the school’s all-time leader in points (1,912) and rebounds (1,059) who averaged 26.5 and 16.3, respectively, last season when he was named Second Team All-State in Class AAA.
However, LV isn’t the same team it was during the regular season, and not because of the way it’s been playing. One of its starters, Kyle Silk (16.5 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals), was ruled ineligible for the playoffs because of transfer rules while another, 6-foot-2 senior guard Jaxon Ludwig, missed the Penns Valley game with the flu.
Yet the Rams are back in the District 6-AAA championship game and playing for their second title in three years. Then again, they still have four other players who were starters last year, including three full-time.
And one of those is 6-foot senior guard Michael Marinchak, who is second in school history in scoring (1,684 career points) and averages 17.6 a game this season. The other two also average double figures in 6-foot-2 junior guard Matthew Marinchak (14.1 points) and 6-foot-3 junior forward Isaac Neidbalson (10.1 points, 11 rebounds).
Taking Silk’s place in the lineup for Ligonier Valley is Cooper Mills (3.5 points), a 6-foot-3 forward who’s started a few games over the past couple years. As for Ludwig (6.7 points), Berger said he will be a “game-time decision.”
If Ludwig is unable to go, 5-foot-10 sophomore guard Jaicob Hollick, who has scored 17 points in the Rams’ two playoff games, will again get the start. The other top reserve is 6-foot junior forward Mason Seftas.
Like LV, Richland — which plays in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference — has one of its two best players from last season back in 6-foot-1 senior point guard Caleb Burke. He is averaging 17.9 points and leads the team in three-pointers with 27.
“We have to try and contain Caleb Burke. We all know that,” Berger simplified. “But that’s not easy to do.
“He’s very good. He makes things go for them.
“He actually gets most of his points off of penetration, but if you converge on him, he sees the court very well. He’s kind of the same type of player that Michael Marinchak is for us.
“They play basically the same way. I think they’re two of the best point guards that this area has had in a long time.”
“But they have other outside threats, as well. They have the capability of making shots from the outside, so you can’t leave them alone out there, either.”
They are 6-foot-3 junior Charlie Levander (7.3 points a game) and 5-11 sophomore Kellan Stahl (5.8 points). Between them, they’ve accounted for another 42 threes with 21 each.
This time, those “other” Rams won’t have Collin Instone, who used his size as much as he did anything else — and that goes for what was then a 6-foot-3, 270-pound frame — last year, and is now playing football at the University of New Hampshire.
But there’s senior Koby Bailey (9.9 points) and junior Jordan Ford (4.0 points) to contend with — both are 6-foot-3, 220-pound forwards — while sophomore Trent Rozich (9.4 points) also stands 6-foot-3.
“They don’t have the size that they did with Instone. But they do have a couple players who are bigger,” Berger acknowledged.
“And they hit the boards hard. They get a lot of second opportunities that way.
“They’ll pick and choose when to get out and go. If they have the fast-break, they’ll take it. If not, they’ll go half-court and set screens for Burke and try to get him penetrating with the ball.
“We’re going to try and contain Burke,” he continued. “We may start out in some type of zone, but we’re going to rotate three guys on him if we have to.
“He really makes them go. But if he can’t get inside, they seem to struggle a little bit.
“If we can slow him down, that’s our best chance at winning. But, he’s just like Michael (Marinchak) in that he has very good court-vision and can find the open guy.
“He sees the floor very well. We’ll probably have to help out on him, too.
“We have to try and keep him outside if we can. If he gets inside the foul line, he can create a lot of things.
“We’re just going to do our thing. We’re going to play our game.
“The kids have been real loose in practice,” Berger concluded. “I think they’ll be ready for the challenge.”
Both teams have already clinched berths in the state playoffs, which begin March 7, with four teams from District 6-AAA advancing. The winner will play the third-place team from District 4 while the loser draws the fifth-place representative from the WPIAL in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.