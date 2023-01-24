The Ligonier Rams amid a rebuild, not a reboot, hung tough with Southmoreland throughout the first quarter in its nonsection boys basketball game Monday.
The Rams were up 14-13 heading into the second quarter and they continued to battle throughout the game as the Scotties started to rally before the half and won the game 76-55.
“We are seeing improvements, but we have young players, which we are expecting a lot out of and that is how you get the lulls (in the game),” Ligonier Valley coach Tim Gustin said. “We do good for a while and then we remember we are young and we fall back a little bit. We are battling every night, giving it all that we have got. We are just hoping to get better every game.”
The Scotties benefited from a big 23-point second quarter to take a 36-31 lead into halftime.
The hot shooting continued for Southmoreland in the second half, where it racked up another 23 points to the 12 points of the Rams.
The Scotties continued to roll in the last quarter to get the victory.
“We are young,” Gustin said. “We are fighting. We are missing a starter tonight. We are just trying to improve every game. We are showing signs; we just haven’t put the whole thing together yet.”
Simeon Pope was the starter missing from the LV lineup. The Rams were led by senior Haden Sierocky who had 22 points, while teammate Parker Hollick added 11 points.
Southmoreland’s Noah Felentzer led all scorers with 25 points.
The Rams are right back at looking to improve as they will host Class 3A, Section 3 opponent Burrell tonight.
We lost nine seniors ... that is a rebuild,” Gustin said. “We lost nine seniors; it is a rebuild. It is a whole new roster ... We are just hoping to get better every game. We are hoping to win a couple down the stretch. It is all we can do right now.”
The Derry Area Lady Trojans had three players in double figures on their way to a 69-36 win over the Class 4A, Section 1 opponent the Valley Lady Vikings Monday.
Derry’s Rachelle Marinchek led all scorers with 25 points while teammates Samantha Gruska and Sara Bungard had 17 points and 10 points respectively.
Valley was led by Tori Johnson with 12 and Janelle Norman added 11.
Layla Barr led the Lady Rams with 10 points in their 37-25 nonsection loss to Yough Monday.
LV’s Sydnee Foust had five rebounds, while teammate Madison Marinchak had six steals.
