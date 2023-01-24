The Ligonier Rams amid a rebuild, not a reboot, hung tough with Southmoreland throughout the first quarter in its nonsection boys basketball game Monday.

The Rams were up 14-13 heading into the second quarter and they continued to battle throughout the game as the Scotties started to rally before the half and won the game 76-55.

