The football tradition continues in the Valley, as folks are buzzing about the Ligonier Valley Rams’ fifth and sixth grade team heading to the championship of the Tri-County League this Saturday, as they face Cambria Heights at River Valley. The game begins at 7 p.m.
The Rams finished an undefeated 6-0 season in the South Division and Cambria Heights did the same in the North Division. The matchup is sure to be an exciting one this weekend.
According to LV Youth Football President and Coach John Fogel, the team bested Saltsburg, United (twice), Indiana, Blairsville and Homer Center. Fogel noted the last time LV was in the league championship was in 2019, when they lost to Glendale.
“LV Youth Football has three football teams and cheer squads at different grade levels,” said Fogel. “Our flag program is first- and second-graders, our JV team is made up of third and fourth graders, and our varsity team is comprised of fifth and sixth graders. We encompass the entire Ligonier Valley School District. This has been a strong program for over a decade with success at all levels. Our goal is to instruct children on how to play the game of football through fundamentals, sportsmanship, and teamwork. We provide a ‘big game’ atmosphere on game days. Our goal is to send kids to the middle school and high school with a solid background of the game while building interest to keep them playing through all levels.”
The group is focusing on playing hard to prepare for a good Cambria Heights team. “It’s a battle of the unbeaten,” said Fogel. “They also have a strong football program and are returning to the championship game in back-to-back seasons. This is the first time LV has played Cambria Heights in four or five years.”
This group of fifth- and sixth-graders as a team is one of the largest to come through the Valley in many years, according to Fogel. “We have a roster of 33 kids split fairly evenly by fifth- and sixth-grade classes,” he said. “We are deep at every position, and all of our kids have enjoyed a good bit of playing time this year. Our sixth graders are great leaders and our coaching staff is so proud of how close they have become as a team. They truly are a great group of kids and they really enjoy the friendships they have built this year. The community should be excited to watch this team in the coming years, they will make the Valley proud!”
For now, the team would appreciate the community support this Saturday evening as they try to bring the championship title back to the Valley. It’s evident in the dedication throughout the youth program’s organization that many are coming together for the kids and to help make learning, growing, leading, and winning possible.
As success breeds success, Fogel emphasized that the league has a great group of kids, coaches and parents. “Please join our Facebook pages, LV Rams Youth Football or LV Rams Youth Cheer, to follow our progress, schedule, or if you know anyone interested in signing up for next year,” Fogel encouraged. “Look for a flier in your child’s backpack next spring for details”
The community certainly wishes best of luck to the Rams as they head to River Valley Saturday.
