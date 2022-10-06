20221005-LV5:6team.jpg

The LV Rams’ fifth- and sixth-grade team heading to the championship of the Tri-County League this Saturday, as they face Cambria Heights at River Valley. The game begins at 7 p.m. Front Row; Remi Keenan, Max Brownfield, Kevin Shawley, Kit Adams, Alex Theys, Blake Hitt, Anthony Soto Jr., Jayce Shawley; Second Row; Jonah Fogel, Drex Tiani-Moroney, Ian Hillen, Hunter Jackson, Leeland Breegle, Bently Beard, Kenny Tantlinger, Jayce Roberts; Third Row; Austin Ramsey, Connor Riddell, Luke Zeglin, Laken Garrison, John Zeglin, Drew Vida, Blake Rensko, Brock Mack; Fourth Row; Levi Foust, Gabe Lenhart, Blake Penrose, Bradyn McKenzie, Josh Moore, Lucas Wagner, Mason Phillips; Fifth Row; head coach-John Fogel, Asst. Coaches-Adam Foust, Anthony Soto, Brenden Machak and Randy Riddell. Players absent from photo: Anthony Petalino and Todd Krusey. Coaches absent from photo: Tim Zeglin, Schaun Mack, Brandon Rensko and John Vida.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The football tradition continues in the Valley, as folks are buzzing about the Ligonier Valley Rams’ fifth and sixth grade team heading to the championship of the Tri-County League this Saturday, as they face Cambria Heights at River Valley. The game begins at 7 p.m.

The Rams finished an undefeated 6-0 season in the South Division and Cambria Heights did the same in the North Division. The matchup is sure to be an exciting one this weekend.

