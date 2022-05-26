The Ligonier Valley girls track and field team held its annual team awards dinner on May 24 at Ligonier Valley High School.
This year the girls team celebrated a successful winning season, ending said season at 4-2, while also advancing the 4x800m and 4x400m relay teams along with 800m runner Clara Wallace and 1600m runners Maddie Smith and Mara Myers to the WPIAL Individual Championships.
Coaches Albert Fiorina, Trish Majhan, Sandy Crumrine, Dale Show and Michelle Wissinger are all very proud of the girls for all of their hard work, dedication and especially their teamwork that contributed to a very successful season. They wish to congratulate all award recipients and letter winners.
The awards presented were:
Gabby Palmer: Positive Attitude Award
Mara Myers: Coaches’ Award — Distance
Kaelyn Adams: Coaches’ Award — Jumps
Katia Gunter: Rookie of the Year Award
Kiersten Auman: Coaches’ Award — Hurdles
Paige Caldwell: Coaches’ Award — Throwing Events
Clara Wallace: Coaches’ Award 800m Run
Michelle Wissinger: Rookie Coach of the Year
Four-year Team Member Awards: Abby Painter, Maddie Smith and Claira Jordan.
Top honors of the evening were shared by Seniors Abby Painter and Maddie Smith who, for the first time in LV’s history both won the prestigious Outstanding Senior Track & Field Athlete Cup.
Varsity letters were also awarded to the following girls:
Katia Gunter, Allyson Steffey, Kimberly Foust, Hailey Brown, Ella Pierce, Hollie Queer, Clara Wallace, Mara Myers, Kiersten Auman, Megan Glista, Kaelyn Adams, Paige Caldwell, Claira Jordan, Abby Painter, and Madeline Smith.
