The Ligonier Valley football team’s most recent opponent has been shut down because of a coronavirus (COVID-19) case.
Serra Catholic High School football practices and games are suspended for 14 days following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Pennsylvania Department of Health protocols, in addition to recommendations from the Diocese of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department.
According to a release from the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, 40-plus Serra Catholic student-athletes and football staff will quarantine because an individual with the team tested positive for COVID-19. Also, out of an abundance of caution, the school building will be closed today and all students will learn online.
The person who tested positive for the virus, according to the release, is following all health guidelines and experiencing mild symptoms. Students deemed to have been within close contact with a person who tested positive were notified individually and according to health directives, required to quarantine.
Ligonier Valley’s next game, 7 p.m. Friday at Waynesburg Central is still currently scheduled to take place, as of Monday morning.
