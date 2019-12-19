The three Division I anchors of the Ligonier Valley offensive line made it official.
Michael Petrof, Christian Jablonski and Wylie Spiker all committed to play Division I football and signed their national letters of intent during Wednesday’s early signing period for Division I football recruits.
Petrof accepted a full athletic scholarship to continue his football career at the United States Naval Academy, while Jablonski signed with Lehigh University and Spiker continues at St. Francis University.
“We are very proud of the hard work that these three young men have put in to get to this amazing day,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “It’s a celebration of the investment that the players, coaches and families have made into creating these opportunities that they have to make a decision that will impact the rest of their lives.
“As the head coach, I am proud that the Ligonier Valley School District can provide this type of opportunity for our learners.”
The three are members of a senior class that has won 51 games, more than any other class in school history. They helped Ligonier Valley capture PIAA District 6 Class 2A championships in 2016 and ’17, and advance to the state semifinals and quarterfinals in those respective seasons. Ligonier Valley has won four consecutive Appalachian Bowl and District 6 Heritage Conference championships.
Petrof, the son of Karl and Anne Petrof of Ligonier, is a four-year starter and letter-winner, and two-year captain at Ligonier Valley. He was named a Pennsylvania Football News Second Team All-State defensive lineman in 2018. Petrof finished his Ligonier Valley career with 227 tackles, including 35 for loss, 15 sacks, four forced fumbles, three recoveries and three blocked kicks.
Jablonski, the son of Larry and Denise Jablonski of Ligonier, is a two-year starter and three-year letterman at Ligonier Valley. Jablonski, a team captain in 2019, finished his career at LV with 114 tackles, including 32 for loss, 15 sacks, four forced fumbles, three recoveries, nine passes defensed and 16 quarterback hurries.
Spiker, the son of Greg and Colleen Spiker of Ligonier, is a two-year starter and letter-winner, and was a captain for the Rams in 2019. He finished his career with 83 total tackles, including 21 for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, three recoveries and 11 quarterback hurries.
Petrof, Jablonski and Spiker kept Ligonier Valley at the top of the Heritage Conference and in the upper-echelon of District 6. The Rams finished out play in the Heritage Conference on a 37-game winning streak and reached the District 6 Class 2A championship game before falling to Richland.
Ligonier Valley officially joined the WPIAL in all athletic programs for the 2020-21 school year.
