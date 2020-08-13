The Ligonier Valley football team’s already-reduced schedule has been further condensed.
Summit Academy this week became the second school in the WPIAL to cancel fall sports, joining Uniontown Area.
Ligonier Valley was slated to play Summit Academy in a road game on Oct. 16. The Rams also have an open home date, scheduled for Sept. 25, leaving Ligonier Valley with five games this season. Last year, Ligonier Valley officially joined the WPIAL, moving from the District 6 Heritage Conference, in all athletic programs for the 2020-21 school year.
WPIAL football teams are currently scheduled to play seven games this season, as opposed to the maximum 10 contests had the season carried the original Friday, Aug. 28, start date with “Week Zero” games. The WPIAL, earlier this month, opted to adopt the PIAA’s “hybrid model,” giving area school districts an opportunity to manage the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic without having to worry about the addition of the fall sports season to the mix.
The Rams are a Class 2A, Section 1 team, currently with two home games and three on the road. They’re scheduled to scrimmage Elizabeth Forward and then open the regular season on Sept. 11 at Apollo-Ridge before visiting Frazier the following week on Sept. 18. The Rams’ home open date is scheduled for Sept. 25 and they remain at home on Oct. 2 versus Steel Valley. Ligonier Valley is slated to visit Serra Catholic on Oct. 9, and host Shady Side Academy on Oct. 23.
Ligonier Valley, while playing in the Heritage Conference, had opponents forfeit a football game three times in the past four seasons, including last September against United. Two seasons ago, Saltsburg forfeited a game against Ligonier Valley and Blairsville did the same in October 2016.
The Rams finished play in the District 6 Heritage Conference on a 37-game winning streak and reached the District 6 Class 2A championship game before falling to Richland. Ligonier Valley won PIAA District 6 Class 2A championships in 2016 and ‘17, and advanced to the state semifinals and quarterfinals in those respective seasons. The Rams also ended play in District 6 winning four consecutive Appalachian Bowl and District 6 Heritage Conference championships.
They’re just looking for an opportunity to play at this point, even with a condensed schedule.
The status of the fall sports season, including high school football, is in question after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf strongly recommended no interscholastic or recreational sports until Jan. 1 because of the pandemic last week.
A day later the PIAA met and responded by asking Wolf, in addition to the state departments of Health and Education, to work collaboratively and further discuss fall sports. The PIAA board plans to reconvene on Friday, Aug. 21.
The PIAA emailed Wolf this week, telling him it wanted to talk with his aides about “possible options for fall sports” among its member schools. A spokesperson for Wolf said the administration has been in touch with the PIAA about having further discussion.
The WPIAL offered its support for the PIAA and its student-athletes earlier this week, and a “Let Our Kids Play in Pa.” rally is scheduled in Harrisburg on Aug. 20. Legislators, like Pennsylvania State Reps. Mike Reese (R-Westmoreland/Somerset) and Jesse Topper (R-Bedford/Franklin/Fulton) unveiled two pieces of legislation this week in an effort to positively impact sports, extracurricular activities and educational opportunities for students during the upcoming 2020-21 school year.
Dr. Debra Bogen, Allegheny County health director, said on Wednesday that she supported Wolf’s recommendation.
“It’s really about trying to keep the virus contained,” she said during a weekly briefing. “Every time you go play another team, you are bringing it to another group, and it keeps spreading and spreading.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.