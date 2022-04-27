When Ligonier Valley High School assistant principal Brett Marabito was in the teaching/coaching role a couple of years ago, he knew that current junior Tyler Pernelli needed to be involved in his baseball team in some way.
A special education teacher and strong leader and standout athlete himself, Marabito knew the importance of giving kids challenges and opportunities, finding their niches, and helping them grow.
Marabito couldn’t have found a better fit in asking Pernelli to serve as a manager for the baseball team.
“The biggest reason I asked Tyler to take on the role was because I knew he had a major interest in sports,” Marabito explained. “Everything he did and everything he talked about revolved around sports. I saw this as a really good way to get him involved. His peers love him – he’s a really likable kid. I knew that any way to get him involved – the better off we all were. I saw it as a perfect fit and he relished in it.”
Pernelli certainly has relished the role of serving as the baseball team’s manager and statistician since his freshman year, and assistant to the football team since his sophomore year. Marabito told Pernelli he could be a four-year letterman in the role, and the (now) assistant principal couldn’t be prouder of what he’s done.
“The more he got involved and the more ownership he took on, the more he flourished in the role,” said Marabito. “With us getting out of school last year, time was crunched so I could rely on Tyler to take over many roles and he did a great job with the leadership role. He was a little timid at first; we had to lead him. By last year at the end of the season, he was directing traffic. It showed great leadership development in him as well. I am extremely proud of his dedication to the team and his involvement and leadership.”
The son of Jennifer and Frank Pernelli of Ligonier, Tyler has always loved sports and said he even used to cry with every Steelers loss. He was honored to be asked by the baseball coach (Marabito) to get involved with the team.
“One day I was in the hallway and Mr. Marabito asked if I wanted a job,” Pernelli described. “When I told him OK, he said ‘great you will keep stats for us,’ and there really was no greater job I could be asked to do.”
Pernelli described the first year as the COVID season. “The first full-season was last year, and our first back in the WPIAL – we made the playoffs and lost in the first-round vs Avonworth but it was a great stepping stone for us,” he said. “Especially for this season.”
Always smiling, getting into the games and supporting his teammates, Pernelli said he enjoys giving them advice and encouragement through the contests.
“When they make a mistake, I just tell them to shake it off and learn from it and move on,” he explained. “I am usually yelling and cheering as well.”
“I love it,” Pernelli said of the statistician job. “Anytime you are able to analyze a game as difficult as baseball is awesome. I find it interesting and fun. Watching the game in a new angle gives me a perspective of how we are doing and how the other team is doing throughout the game and throughout the season. My favorite part is during home games, we have such a great community at Ligonier where everyone cheers and gets ecstatic. That bonding moment that we have as a team – you aren’t going to find it quite like that anywhere else.”
Pernelli takes his job very seriously. He knows how important correct statistics are to current head baseball coach Jason Bush, and he wants to assist however he can.
“Coach Bush has a different perspective on the game with him keeping charts and being involved in stats a lot,” Pernelli explained. “He and I are both obsessed with stats. Coach Bush has me do the Game Changer stats and he looks at them all deeply. His coaching method relies very much on the stats, so I know the stats need to be accurate. A certain play can go different ways, so I have to help give the information to make the shift on the field happen to get the outs. I take the job seriously. Some of the stats can even have an impact on the kids’ college selections, and things like that, so I take it seriously.”
Appreciative of being part of the team and having a role with the team, Pernelli said the job has opened up his thought-process to considering a career in sports statistics, sports media, or sports business. He is going to look at schools beginning this summer in hopes of taking this experience to the next level.
“I really appreciate Mr. Marabito opening this up to me and all of the coaches and teammates who let me be involved because I can see myself continuing to do this the rest of my life in some way,” said Pernelli. “I love sports and I love analyzing the game.”
Pernelli’s role with the football team has been filming, keeping stats, and other jobs. However, this fall, he will be suited up and participating on the team.
“My teammates encouraged me to play, and there is no other culture I would rather play in, so I decided to give it a shot and I’m excited,” he said. “It will be a blast. I will work hard.”
And, anyone who knows the rising senior knows he will work hard and add his special personality to the team from inside the huddle.
“He’s a likable kid and we wanted to have him part of our group in any way that would fit for everyone,” explained Marabito. “He took his role and ran with it.”
Pernelli is sure to do the same thing during his senior year, whether from the sideline or in the play.
“I am a committed person to the Ligonier culture and excited to continue to be part of it,” he emphasized. “Ligonier Valley has a special place in my heart and being involved here has been something I will never forget.
