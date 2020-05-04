Ligonier Valley graduate Olivia Miller was halfway through her sophomore year at Carlow University when Tony Anderson became the Celtics’ new track and field coach.
Miller, a three-sport standout with the Rams, possessed the talent to succeed as a college track and field competitor, but she struggled with the mental aspect of the sport. Anderson, a longtime high-school coach at Baldwin and former track star himself at Kent State University, immediately focused on turning around Miller’s mentality.
One year later, Miller had a completely new mental approach, and learned to compete in several new events. Subsequently, she was honored as the top field athlete in the River States Conference (RSC), and competed in the NAIA National Championship.
Miller, a junior biology major, credited Anderson for her breakthrough 2019-20 campaign with Carlow.
“He makes me see that if you do bad in one thing, it doesn’t mean you’ll do bad in everything for the rest of the day, and make it up in other events,” Miller said. “Before, I didn’t do things like that. I think growing in that regard has just made me more relaxed going into my track meets, which I think makes me do a lot better when I’m relaxed and I’m having fun, rather than stressing myself out over it.”
Turning that weakness – Miller referred to herself previously as a “headcase” – into a strength was part of her recipe of success, but she also greatly expanded her repertoire of events.
When Miller arrived at Carlow, she initially competed in the long jump and triple jump. Upon Anderson’s arrival to campus, though, he began training her for the pentathlon, which is comprised of five events – the 60-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump, and 800 meter. While she had experience in hurdles, having participated in the 100-meter version of the event, Miller had never done the high jump or shot put.
“It was a quick jump into it, but I really ended up liking it, so it worked out,” she noted.
To say that it worked out would be an understatement, as Miller proved to be perhaps the most versatile competitor at the River States Conference Indoor Championships in February. At that competition in Middletown, Ohio, Miller captured first in the triple jump, finished second in the high jump, third in the long jump, and ninth in the shot put. She also competed in the 60-meter hurdles.
Miller’s stellar performance resulted in her being named the RSC Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Year.
Later that month, Miller registered a performance in the triple jump that qualified her for the NAIA National Championship. In doing so, she also set the Carlow record, leaping 11.58 meters, and added another historic performance at the same meet, establishing a new school mark in the 60-meter hurdles. She just narrowly missed qualifying for the pentathlon, as well.
At the Indoor Track and Field Championship in early March in Brookings, South Dakota, Miller produced a distance of 10.95 meters in the triple jump, placing 29th out of 34 competitors.
“I think that was a huge learning experience to know what to expect for the next time that we go, and control the nerves a little better I’m sure,” she noted.
With her indoor season extended because of her success, Miller was anticipating a quick turnaround to the outdoor season, with the first meet slated for March 21 at Geneva College in Beaver Falls.
The week prior, though, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the cancellation of the NAIA spring sports seasons, prematurely ending her breakout junior campaign.
“It was very heartbreaking,” she said of the news. “I had a lot more success (in the indoor session) than I anticipated, so I was really ready for the outdoor season and to see where I could go with that.”
Miller was most looking forward to her squad traveling to the Bucknell University Bison Outdoor Classic on April 10-11. In that meet, she was expected to compete for the first time in the heptathlon, which includes seven different events over two days. In addition to the high jump, long jump, shot put and 800 meter, Miler would have also participated in the 100-meter hurdles, javelin, and 200 meter.
Instead, Miller is back in her hometown of Bolivar, getting an early start on Carlow’s summer lifting program, while also doing some running and technique work whenever possible. While she hopes to return to Pittsburgh at some point in the summer to intensify her training, she’s also had an opportunity to return to her roots where she excelled at track and field, cross country, and basketball with the Rams. Miller still stays in touch with longtime Ligonier Valley girls track and field coach Al Fiorina, who she called a close friend.
While the unexpected down time has provided another hurdle for Miller to clear, she has already set her sights on finding even more success in her senior campaign.
“I’m definitely hungry for next year now that outdoor got postponed,” she said. “I’m hoping the indoor season I can qualify for nationals again in the pentathlon and the triple jump, and hopefully a third event.”
