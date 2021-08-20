The Ligonier Valley boys’ golf team opened the 2021 season with a 217-238 non-conference victory on Thursday against District 6 opponent Central Cambria at Champion Lakes Golf Course.
Ligonier Valley’s Logan Smith was the low medalist with a 39, while Josh Harbert followed at 41. Chad Shank turned in a 45, while Gavin McMullen and Brody McIntosh both fired a 46 for the Rams, who improved to 1-0 overall.
Ian Mulligan paced Central Cambria with a 43, while Karter Cuppett added a 46. Brady Sheehan contributed a 49, while Jack Muldoon and Tony Benko both posted a 50 for Central Cambria, which is 0-1 overall.
Ligonier Valley is back in action Friday morning with a match against local rival Derry Area in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 action at Champion Lakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.