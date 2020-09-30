Defense was in the spotlight for the Ligonier Valley and Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer teams on Tuesday, as both earned shutout victories in section play.
The Lady Rams defeated Jeannette, 5-0, for their first win of the season, while the Lady Wildcats blanked Taylor Allderdice, 7-0. The Derry Area boys’ soccer team fell, 9-0, to Shady Side Academy during a WPIAL 2A, Section 2 matchup.
Ligonier Valley head coach Eric Vogelsang, on his 42nd birthday, won the 150th game of his 19-year coaching career.
“I was kind of hoping that would have been out of the way before my birthday, but it was definitely cool that it happened on my birthday the way things worked out,” he said. “I don’t have nearly the winning percentage in those 150 wins as some of our other programs at Ligonier...but I do believe we have created a culture over the 19 years I’ve been here that produces hard work and girls that value truly being a team that looks out for each other.”
Tatum Hoffman recorded a hat trick and an assist, while Bella Schueltz scored twice with two assists in Ligonier Valley’s first win. The Lady Rams improved to 1-4 in WPIAL Class 1, Section 1, and 1-7 overall.
“More than anything, I’m so proud of this group for battling through the losses and sticking together, all the smiling faces tonight I saw after the final whistle definitely the highlight of the season so far,” Vogelsang said. “I’m hoping this can get give us some confidence moving forward.”
Schueltz scored six minutes into the match to give the Lady Rams a 1-0 lead. Hoffman added another goal 10 minutes later off an assist from Megan Glista. Schueltz then provided the Lady Rams a three-goal lead, this time off an assist by Hoffman to make it 3-0 at the half.
In the second half, Hoffman made it 4-0 off a Schueltz’ assist, as the Lady Rams continued their dominant play. Hoffman connected with Schueltz again to record her hat trick and cap a five-goal shut out for the Lady Rams.
All 16 active players for Ligonier Valley saw action Tuesday night at Weller Field.
Carol Woods and Kiersten Auman anchored the defense that preserved the shutout. Savannah Martinez recorded seven saves in net.
“The girls needed a day like today,” Vogelsang said. “We seemed to hit just about every kind of adversity one could hit in our first two weeks of games and to the girls extreme credit, they kept moving forward with a positive determined attitude every single game regardless of the score.”
Ligonier Valley hosts Uniontown Area, Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Four goals from Maddie Delucio saw the Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team cruise to a seven-goal shutout victory against visiting Taylor Allderdice during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 contest played Tuesday at Rossi Field.
Ella Bulava contributed two goals, while Lauren Davis rounded out the scoring.
Delucio, Bulava, Davis, Makenna Malone and Morgan Reilly each recorded an assist. Sophia DeCerb provided a second consecutive shutout in net, after the Lady Wildcats defeated Hempfield Area, 2-0, on Saturday.
Greater Latrobe is now 2-2-1 in section play and overall. The Lady Wildcats host Norwin 8 p.m. Thursday at Rossi Field. Earlier this season, Greater Latrobe lost, 4-2, at Norwin — a game in which the Lady Wildcats led at halftime against the perennial contender in the WPIAL and the state, before the Lady Knights rallied for a two-goal victory.
Greater Latrobe suffered a 2-0 defeat against Fox Chapel, a top team in Class 4A, in following game, but the Lady Wildcats haven’t lost a game since. They tied Penn-Trafford on Sept. 23, defeated Hempfield Area on Saturday and followed it up with a big win on Tuesday.
Derry Area fell to 0-4 overall and in section play with a 9-0 defeat at Shady Side Academy on Tuesday.
The Trojans trailed by six goals at the half. However, the Derry Area defensive efforts improved in the second half as it allowed three goals during a nine-goal defeat.
Derry Area will face a familiar opponent in Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m. Saturday at home.
